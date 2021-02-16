Sunday, Feb. 14
Officers responded to one 911 call, one alarm and three unfounded complaints, conducted two welfare checks and delivered three warnings to residents for failing to clear sidewalks of snow.
6:59 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a three-year-old child from the 800 block of Messmer Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:13 a.m.: Maintenance staff from Fort Memorial Hospital reported an unauthorized vehicle in the parking lot. Officers checked and found no signs requiring vehicles to be conducting business with the hospital in order to park there. No action was taken.
11:53 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 700 block of Reena Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:25 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the 700 block of Janette Street.
5:52 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 600 block of Jackson Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
5:55 p.m.: The Janesville Police Department asked that officers check a residence in the 400 block of North Main Street for a man they had probable cause to arrest for domestic charges in their city. The man was not there when officers checked.
6:06 p.m.: A parent from the 1200 block of Talcott Street requested an officer’s help in removing her daughter’s friends from her apartment. The youths left when officers arrived.
7:03 p.m.: An officer spoke with the owner of a disabled vehicle in the 500 block of East Sherman Avenue and advised him that he needed to get it removed as soon as possible.
8 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:33 p.m.: Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue Ambulance transported a man from the first block of Talcott Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:57 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a man in the 1300 block of Madison Avenue and transported him to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:37 p.m.: An officer assisted a 16-year-old boy whose vehicle got sucked into a snowbank when he got too close to a curb in the 1300 block of Commonwealth Drive. There was no damage to the vehicle or the curb and no tickets or warnings were issued.
