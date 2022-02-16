Tuesday, Feb. 15Officers searched a house for a woman in the 100 block of West Blackhawk Drive who feared that her estranged husband was there, but no one was found; located a resident who had walked away from a housing facility in the 200 block of South Water Street West, and someone from the facility picked them up; followed up on a report of a man acting strangely in his vehicle in the 300 block of Washington Street and learned that he just was looking for a charging cord for his phone; verified that a semi driver whose semi was pulled safely out of the way of traffic in the 200 block of Madison Avenue with its flashers on did not need any additional assistance while they waited for help which was on the way; will prepare a nuisance abatement complaint for a reported house number complaint violation in the 400 block of Curtis Circle, and an abandoned/non-used vehicle in the 100 block of Lumber Street.
Also, responded to a request for help with a resident who walked away from the residence in the 200 block of South Water Street West; notified Charter Communications of wires that accidentally were pulled by a garbage truck near Madison Avenue and Adams Street; stood by with staff at Fort Memorial Hospital for a patient trying to leave against medical advice; assisted staff at the municipal building with closing the primary election for the night; and recommended follow-up for a man and woman in the 500 block of Jackson Street related to a domestic dispute.
12:56 a.m.: A 41-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of South Main and South Water streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for defective headlight. The vehicle was legally parked.
8:59 a.m.: A 39-year-old Jefferson woman was cited at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and James Place for speeding.
2:11 p.m.: A 24-year-old Whitewater man was cited in the 400 block of Whitewater Avenue for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
9:10 p.m.: A 51-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Robert Street and West Sherman Avenue for violation of a red traffic-control signal.
10:57 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver in the 1100 block of Janesville Avenue for nonregistration of vehicle.
