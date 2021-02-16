Monday, Feb. 15

Officers issued five traffic-related warnings; assisted two individuals with keys locked in vehicle; responded to three 911 calls, one burglar alarm and one noise complaint; participated in five community policing events; documented information for three residents; conducted one welfare check; performed one crime-prevention service; and handled one confidential incident related to a theft.

7:39 a.m.: A 16-year-old Fort Atkinson girl was cited at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Third Street West for inattentive driving, resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a 34-year-old Fort Atkinson woman.

9:02 a.m.: A towing service was called to remove a disabled vehicle from the 1100 block of Whitewater Avenue after the vehicle was moved out of the way of traffic.

9:35 a.m.: Information about an accident in the first block of North Main Street was documented.

9:53 a.m.: A 41-year-old Madison man was cited in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue for failing to yield right of way from a non-highway access point, resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a 43-year-old Fort Atkinson woman who was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and failing to provide proof of insurance.

10:27 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a man in the 400 block of East Milwaukee Avenue.

11:31 a.m.: An officer spoke with a resident in the 200 block of Cherokee Lane following a complaint about cardboard, that had been put out for bulk pickup, blowing around the area.

11:50 a.m.: A driver who failed to pay for a gas purchase from Kwik Trip in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue was contacted and returned to the store to correct the oversight.

4:06 p.m.: A clerk from Shell Handy Pantry in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue reported a gas drive-off that was an error on the clerk’s part. No license plate information was available.

4:15 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.

7:56 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a man in the 300 block of Hillcrest Drive.

8:55 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 33-year-old Beloit man for failing to provide proof of insurance. He was warned for poor driving in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue.

9:34 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 900 block of South Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.

11:41 p.m.: A request for extra patrol in the 1200 block of Industrial Drive was placed on the briefing board.

