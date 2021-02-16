Monday, Feb. 15
Officers issued five traffic-related warnings; assisted two individuals with keys locked in vehicle; responded to three 911 calls, one burglar alarm and one noise complaint; participated in five community policing events; documented information for three residents; conducted one welfare check; performed one crime-prevention service; and handled one confidential incident related to a theft.
7:39 a.m.: A 16-year-old Fort Atkinson girl was cited at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Third Street West for inattentive driving, resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a 34-year-old Fort Atkinson woman.
9:02 a.m.: A towing service was called to remove a disabled vehicle from the 1100 block of Whitewater Avenue after the vehicle was moved out of the way of traffic.
9:35 a.m.: Information about an accident in the first block of North Main Street was documented.
9:53 a.m.: A 41-year-old Madison man was cited in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue for failing to yield right of way from a non-highway access point, resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a 43-year-old Fort Atkinson woman who was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and failing to provide proof of insurance.
10:27 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a man in the 400 block of East Milwaukee Avenue.
11:31 a.m.: An officer spoke with a resident in the 200 block of Cherokee Lane following a complaint about cardboard, that had been put out for bulk pickup, blowing around the area.
11:50 a.m.: A driver who failed to pay for a gas purchase from Kwik Trip in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue was contacted and returned to the store to correct the oversight.
4:06 p.m.: A clerk from Shell Handy Pantry in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue reported a gas drive-off that was an error on the clerk’s part. No license plate information was available.
4:15 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:56 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a man in the 300 block of Hillcrest Drive.
8:55 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 33-year-old Beloit man for failing to provide proof of insurance. He was warned for poor driving in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue.
9:34 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 900 block of South Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:41 p.m.: A request for extra patrol in the 1200 block of Industrial Drive was placed on the briefing board.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.