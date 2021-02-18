Tuesday, Feb. 16
Officers issued four traffic-related warnings, responded to three 911 calls and one false alarm, participated in five community policing events, documented information for two residents, checked on one report of a suspicious vehicle and handled one confidential incident related to a sexual assault at a school.
7:38 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 300 block of Hillcrest Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:53 a.m.: No injuries were sustained or citations issued in a state-reportable accident involving a 61-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman, both of Fort Atkinson, at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Cloute Street.
7:57 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 400 block of East Milwaukee Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:11 a.m.: An officer was unable to confirm a report of a motorist running off the road at the intersection of Highland Avenue and U.S. Highway 12.
8:58 a.m.: A 42-year-old Fort Atkinson man plowing snow in the 300 block of Martin Street struck a parked vehicle. The accident was non-reportable.
10:07 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of Heritage Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:49 a.m.: Two men playing PokemonGo were warned for disorderly conduct in the 500 block of Bark River Drive following a complaint from another male who thought they were following him.
11:54 a.m.: A request for extra patrol in the 200 block of Grant Street was placed on the briefing board for parking violations during school pickup time.
3:08 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1600 block of Metha Lane to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:38 p.m.: Someone reported a possibly intoxicated driver but the vehicle was unable to be located. An officer located it later while it was parked in the 300 block of Madison Avenue and spoke with the driver who will be cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.
3:53 p.m.: A 63-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for failing to yield right of way on a right turn from a red light at the intersection of Garfield and Robert streets.
4:02 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a person in a wheelchair near Janesville Avenue and South Third Street West, and the person was fine.
6:14 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 1600 block of Stacy Lane and learned that the person currently was in the hospital.
8:23 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 500 block of Memorial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:50 p.m.: A request for extra patrol at the intersection of West Cramer and Zafke streets was placed on the briefing board, following a complaint about traffic.
