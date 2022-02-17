Wednesday, Feb. 16Officers helped a parent whose child was refusing to go into respite care in the 100 block of Frederick Avenue; assisted another law enforcement agency who was looking for a person for an investigation they were conducting and another one who requested photos of a vehicle in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue for an investigation on which they were working; spoke with a student in the 200 block of Park Street and another person from the first block of East Rockwell Avenue about two separate incidents; listened to a woman with issues about the place where she was staying in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue and passed the information along to her case worker; and were unable to locate a dog reportedly running loose at the intersection of South Fourth Street East and Whitewater Avenue or a person for whom an officer had a warrant.
12:30 p.m.: A 22-year-old Milton woman was cited in the 300 block of Zida Street for speeding and operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
4:27 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 49-year-old Jefferson man at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Jackson Street for expired vehicle registration and for failing to provide proof of insurance.
10:34 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service, officers and the Jefferson County Medical Examiner were called for a woman from the 200 block of South Water Street West.
11:19 p.m.: A 47-year-old Milwaukee man was cited in the 200 block of East Cramer Street for making multiple 911 hang up phone calls with no need for making the calls.
