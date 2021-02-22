Wednesday, Feb. 17
Officers issued six traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in vehicle, responded to five 911 calls, participated in four community policing events, performed one crime-prevention service, provided information to one resident about a civil incident, prepared two nuisance abatement complaint letters, handled two confidential incidents related to warrant service, followed up on seven complaints of unshoveled sidewalks and handled three confidential incidents — one related to disorderly conduct at a school and two related to welfare checks.
12:37 a.m.: A 35-year-old Watertown woman was cited at the intersection of South Water Street East and Purdy Street for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, first offense, and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance.
4:36 a.m.: A 48-year-old man was arrested on a warrant at the intersection of Madison and Reena avenues, and cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license. He was warned for speeding and failing to provide proof of insurance. He posted bond on the warrant and was released.
10:13 a.m.: An officer assisted a driver in removing their vehicle from a snowbank in the 600 block of Grant Street.
10:14 a.m.: A 49-year-old Fitchburg woman was cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Adams Street for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license. A passenger was warned for failing to secure a seatbelt.
12:14 p.m.: A 20-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Adams Street and West Sherman Avenue for violation of traffic-control signal. He was warned for expired vehicle registration, failing to secure a seatbelt and failing to provide proof of insurance.
12:15 p.m.: An officer prepared a false identification report for Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:08 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a dog reportedly running at large in the 400 block of Milo Street.
1:36 p.m.: A dog reportedly running at large in the 100 block of Grant Street was located by its owner.
1:43 p.m.: A 34-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 300 block of South Third Street West for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license, and warned for cracked windshield and defective tail light.
3:09 p.m.: An officer assisted a driver move their disabled vehicle that was blocking traffic in the 1400 block of Endl Boulevard.
3:12 p.m.: The Whitewater Police Department asked that an officer check a residence in the 1100 block of Erick Street to locate an individual with whom they wanted to contact but no one was home at the time. The Whitewater Police Department was notified.
3:16 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 17-year-old Fort Atkinson male for failing to provide proof of insurance. He was warned for speeding in the 500 block of West Cramer Street.
3:23 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a burglary in the 900 block of South Main Street.
3:36 p.m.: A state-reportable, hit-and-run accident was reported in the 700 block of Reena Avenue. No further information was provided.
4:31 p.m.: Someone reported the traffic lights at the intersection of Reena and Madison avenues were not cycling properly but an officer was unable to find any issues.
4:43 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of Heritage Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
5:33 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 400 block of North High Street to Fort Memorial Hospital. Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue provided assistance.
5:59 p.m.: Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue transported a woman from the 300 block of Clarence Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
6:02 p.m.: Officers spoke with two individuals in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue following a complaint about a disturbance. They were warned for arguing and advised of the Wisconsin domestic abuse laws.
7:08 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1100 block of Caswell Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:10 p.m.: The Janesville Police Department asked that an officer check a residence in the first block of North Main Street to locate an individual with whom they wanted to contact but no one was home at the time. The Janesville Police Department was notified.
8:58 p.m.: A 29-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the first block of Madison Avenue for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license. She was issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change.
9:27 p.m.: The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office shared information about a traffic complaint of a driver on their way into town. An officer located the driver at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and State Highway 26. The driver was fine but was driving to avoid potholes.
10 p.m.: A family from the 400 block of Highland Avenue was advised that the issue of their children not getting along with each other was not a police matter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.