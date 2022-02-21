Thursday, Feb. 17Officers replaced a pedestrian sign at the intersection of Roosevelt and Charles streets; warned several individuals for being loud in the motel in the 200 block of South Water Street East, and two individuals for disorderly conduct in the 1100 block of Janette Street following a complaint, and separated them for the night; paged the Fort Atkinson Fire Department for the smell of smoke at a home in the 800 block of Jefferson Street; were called to assist Jefferson County Human Services staff with a call for an out-of-control juvenile in the 300 block of Monroe Street and a safety plan was created.
Also, documented information about a harassment complaint and will provide followup; separated two individuals for the night from the 200 block of East Cramer Street following an altercation for which neither person wanted to press charges; advised a person that they were not welcome at a residence in the 300 block of Foster Street when they showed up at the home of a former lover; and handled one confidential incident related to a welfare check and another one related to a disorderly conduct incident at a school.
9:49 a.m.: A 74-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Monroe Street for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and warned for defective brake lights.
10:45 a.m.: A 20-year-old Genoa City woman was cited in the 1300 block of Madison Avenue for speeding.
11:32 a.m.: A 38-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 200 block of North Main Street on a warrant through the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and also was charged with domestic abuse/battery. He was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
