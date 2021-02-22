Thursday, Feb. 18
Officers issued eight traffic-related warnings, initiated five 48-hour and one two-hour parking complaints, participated in three community policing events, performed two crime-prevention services, documented information for two residents, conducted one welfare check, followed up on five complaints of unshoveled sidewalks, and handled two confidential incidents related to warrant service and one related to a disorderly conduct incident at a school.
12:19 a.m.: A 37-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Ralph and North High streets for failing to provide proof of insurance. He was warned for expired vehicle registration, failing to display current vehicle registration and failing to stop at stop sign.
4:53 a.m.: A 48-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and Commerce Parkway.
5:17 a.m.: A 42-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for violation of license restrictions at the intersection of West Rockwell Avenue and Erick Street. She was warned for a stop sign violation.
8:16 a.m.: An officer stopped a driver who allegedly was speeding in the 600 block of East Sherman Avenue. The driver was a paramedic at the hospital and no further action was taken.
9:01 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of South Water Street East to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:06 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 20-year-old Fort Atkinson woman at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and Hackbarth Road for failing to provide proof of insurance. She was warned for speeding.
10:35 a.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 300 block of Grove Street who was transported to Fort Memorial Hospital for additional assistance.
1:55 p.m.: A resident from the 300 block of Madison Avenue requested assistance retrieving property from another person. Since the incident occurred in another jurisdiction outside of the city, they were referred to the appropriate jurisdiction.
1:55 p.m.: A group home client from the 300 block of Rogers Street walked away from the home but returned before the officer arrived.
3:38 p.m.: An officer stood by to keep the peace for a resident in the 900 block of South Main Street.
3:45 p.m.: A parent from the 300 block of Roosevelt Street reported that their child had not come home from school. Before officers arrived, school staff reported that the child was located at the school.
3:53 p.m.: A 51-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 400 block of Janesville Avenue for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, nonregistration of vehicle and failing to provide proof of insurance.
4:38 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a fraud from a resident in the first block of Park Street.
5:03 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a complaint of harassment from a resident in the 300 block of Foster Street.
11:37 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of South Water Street West to Fort Memorial Hospital.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.