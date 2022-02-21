Friday, Feb. 18Officers assisted a motorist stuck in the snow in the 200 block of North Main Street; responded to one accidental burglar alarm; left a message for the Parks and Rec Department about a dumpster that had been tipped over in the 1300 block of Lillian Street; documented information about vandalism to signs in the front yard of a home in the 100 block of East Sherman Avenue, and an unknown person buzzing a resident’s door in the 1200 block of Commonwealth Drive; located and returned a student who had walked away from Fort Atkinson Middle School.
Also, stood by to keep the peace in the 100 block of West Blackhawk Drive; warned a woman for trespassing after she was found taking items from Goodwill in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue without paying for them; contacted the parent of a child who had been waiting outside for over an hour to be picked up; spoke with a resident in the 500 block of Jackson Street about a possible violation of a 72-hour no-contact order; removed a garbage can from the intersection of North Main Street and East Sherman Avenue; and checked on a vehicle in the 1100 block of Janesville Avenue that appeared to be having issues with its remote start function.
7:38 a.m.: A 35-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Janesville and Highland avenues for speeding.
9:45 a.m.: Two Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service vehicles transported two students from Fort Atkinson Middle School in the 300 block of South Fourth Street East to Fort Memorial Hospital, following an accident.
10:37 a.m.: A 31-year-old Janesville woman was cited in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue for speeding.
11:28 a.m.: A 24-year-old Fort Atkinson man was warned for interfering with a funeral procession when he was the cause of an accident at the intersection of North Main Street and East Sherman Avenue involving a 68-year-old Deerfield man.
3:55 p.m.: A 35-year-old Whitewater man was cited in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license.
5:17 p.m.: A 50-year-old Cambridge man was cited in the 300 block of Washington Street for operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license. He was warned for unauthorized display of vehicle registration and defective muffler.
7:46 p.m.: A 16-year-old Fort Atkinson boy was cited at the intersection of North High and Ralph streets for operating too fast for conditions, resulting in a state-reportable accident when his vehicle struck a pole.
