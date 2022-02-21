Officers assisted someone looking for a ride to their home, to a person in the 1000 block of East Street with another person they wanted to have removed from the apartment they shared, and to the staff at Fort Memorial Hospital with an unruly person; advised a woman from the 500 block of Nadig Court to call when the incidents with her neighbor about which she was complaining were occurring, the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works of complaints of slippery roads, and neighbors in the 1600 block of Premier Place when one of them complained about the other allowing their dog to come over to their property.
Also, stood by in the 500 block of Jackson Street to keep the peace; spoke with a driver about whom another person lodged a complaint related to their driving near Whitewater Avenue and Elm Street but found no issues; were unable to locate a person in the first block of Elm Street for a warrant; and transported a person from the 300 block of West Rockwell Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital following a request for a welfare check.
2:07 a.m.: A 24-year-old man will be charged with felony fleeing/eluding when he fled from an attempted traffic stop at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Lincoln Street.
1:35 p.m.: A 20-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of West Milwaukee Avenue and Robert Street for failing to secure a seatbelt.
5:20 p.m.: A 42-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Riverside Drive for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and warned for nonregistration of vehicle and failing to provide proof of insurance. Charges for bail jumping will be forwarded, and he was arrested and turned over to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail on other warrants.
