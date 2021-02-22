Friday, Feb. 19
Officers issued 15 traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in vehicle, responded to three 911 calls, performed one crime-prevention service, documented information at the request of one resident, followed up on one complaint of an unshoveled sidewalk, referred a woman needing a ride to Madison to the Salvation Army, checked the welfare of one business where everything was fine, mailed three warnings to residents for failing to clear sidewalks of snow and handled two confidential incidents — one related to an undisclosed incident and the other related to a welfare check.
1:31 a.m.: A 25-year-old Jefferson man was cited in the 200 block of North Main Street for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license.
2:17 a.m.: A 58-year-old Beloit woman was cited in the 200 block of Grant Street for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, third offense, and failing to obey traffic sign.
5:21 a.m.: A 28-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Monroe Street for speeding, operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and failing to provide proof of insurance.
7:37 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service, Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue and officers were paged for a person from the 1200 block of Elsie Street who had a pulse but was not breathing. The Jefferson County Medical Examiner also was called.
10:01 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:24 p.m.: Officers were unable to serve a warrant on a resident in the 500 block of Washington Street as the person was not at home at the time.
12:32 p.m.: A woman reported that her sister from the 300 block of Jefferson Street was missing but she showed up a short while thereafter.
2:57 p.m.: A 20-year-old Jefferson man reported that his vehicle had been damaged in a hit-and-run accident at one of the places where he had stopped but most likely in the 900 block of Janesville Avenue. He was given a driver self-report form to complete and mail in.
5:12 p.m.: A 28-year-old Cambridge man was cited in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance, resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a 65-year-old Janesville man whose vehicle was removed by Klement Towing.
9:36 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver in the 700 block of Madison Avenue for failing to provide proof of insurance. The driver warned for expired vehicle registration and failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change.
