Tuesday, Feb. 2
Officers issued seven traffic-related warnings, responded to three 911 calls, participated in four community policing events, and handled one confidential incident related to a sexual assault, another related to a theft of a motor vehicle and another that was determined to be unfounded.
1:21 a.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a complaint of loud industrial noises near Grove and Park streets.
2:29 a.m.: An officer checked on a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of South Fourth Street East and the vehicle was unoccupied with no sign of anyone around.
2:35 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 700 block of Harriette Street.
5:08 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1300 block of Commonwealth Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:15 a.m.: A 53-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding at the intersection of Martin and North High streets.
8:29 a.m.: A 49-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of North High Street and East Blackhawk Drive.
9:57 a.m.: Officers were called to help with a patient attempting to leave Fort Memorial Hospital without being treated prior to being transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
10:18 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:36 a.m.: Officers assisted with a disorderly conduct incident at Fort Atkinson Middle School in the 300 block of South Fourth Street East.
11:56 a.m.: A 66-year-old Jefferson man was taken into custody and issued a municipal citation for retail theft from Ace Hardware in the first block of Madison Avenue.
11:57 a.m.: A resident from the 100 block of East Blackhawk Drive reported that the license plate from their vehicle was stolen. A no consent form was signed and the plate was documented as stolen.
12:36 p.m.: A 44-year-old Fort Atkinson woman and a 67-year-old Palmyra woman were involved in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of South Third and South Main streets, resulting in property damage only. The accident was handled by a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy.
2:10 p.m.: An officer responded to a parking complaint in the 600 block of West Cramer Street.
2:33 p.m.: A 17-year-old Fort Atkinson girl was cited for inattentive driving at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and Farmco Lane, resulting in a state-reportable accident with property damage involving a 51-year-old Edgerton woman.
5:28 p.m.: Someone from the 1100 block of Laurie Drive reported a missing/runaway juvenile.
5:31 p.m.: A 16-year-old juvenile was warned for disorderly conduct following an incident in the 400 block of Heth Street.
5:52 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 100 block of Jackson Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
6:26 p.m.: Officers were asked to join medical staff in convincing a woman to remain for medical services at Fort Memorial Hospital, and they were successful.
7:12 p.m.: A 36-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 100 block of North Fourth Street for domestic abuse/disorderly conduct. After being processed, the man posted bond and was released.
8:05 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 300 block of Zida Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:10 p.m.: A Jefferson County District Attorney Review will be prepared following a domestic incident involving a 38-year-old man and a 20-year-old female from the 400 block of West Rockwell Avenue
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.