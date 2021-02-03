Tuesday, Feb. 2

Officers issued seven traffic-related warnings, responded to three 911 calls, participated in four community policing events, and handled one confidential incident related to a sexual assault, another related to a theft of a motor vehicle and another that was determined to be unfounded.

1:21 a.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a complaint of loud industrial noises near Grove and Park streets.

2:29 a.m.: An officer checked on a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of South Fourth Street East and the vehicle was unoccupied with no sign of anyone around.

2:35 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 700 block of Harriette Street.

5:08 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1300 block of Commonwealth Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.

8:15 a.m.: A 53-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding at the intersection of Martin and North High streets.

8:29 a.m.: A 49-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of North High Street and East Blackhawk Drive.

9:57 a.m.: Officers were called to help with a patient attempting to leave Fort Memorial Hospital without being treated prior to being transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.

10:18 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.

10:36 a.m.: Officers assisted with a disorderly conduct incident at Fort Atkinson Middle School in the 300 block of South Fourth Street East.

11:56 a.m.: A 66-year-old Jefferson man was taken into custody and issued a municipal citation for retail theft from Ace Hardware in the first block of Madison Avenue.

11:57 a.m.: A resident from the 100 block of East Blackhawk Drive reported that the license plate from their vehicle was stolen. A no consent form was signed and the plate was documented as stolen.

12:36 p.m.: A 44-year-old Fort Atkinson woman and a 67-year-old Palmyra woman were involved in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of South Third and South Main streets, resulting in property damage only. The accident was handled by a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy.

2:10 p.m.: An officer responded to a parking complaint in the 600 block of West Cramer Street.

2:33 p.m.: A 17-year-old Fort Atkinson girl was cited for inattentive driving at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and Farmco Lane, resulting in a state-reportable accident with property damage involving a 51-year-old Edgerton woman.

5:28 p.m.: Someone from the 1100 block of Laurie Drive reported a missing/runaway juvenile.

5:31 p.m.: A 16-year-old juvenile was warned for disorderly conduct following an incident in the 400 block of Heth Street.

5:52 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 100 block of Jackson Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.

6:26 p.m.: Officers were asked to join medical staff in convincing a woman to remain for medical services at Fort Memorial Hospital, and they were successful.

7:12 p.m.: A 36-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 100 block of North Fourth Street for domestic abuse/disorderly conduct. After being processed, the man posted bond and was released.

8:05 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 300 block of Zida Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.

8:10 p.m.: A Jefferson County District Attorney Review will be prepared following a domestic incident involving a 38-year-old man and a 20-year-old female from the 400 block of West Rockwell Avenue

