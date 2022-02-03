Wednesday, Feb. 2
Officers found a squirrel in a live trap in the 300 block of East Milwaukee Avenue and learned that it had been set by a business trying to control a squirrel infestation problem; warned a person in the 400 block of Madison Avenue for harassment; assisted with traffic control for a driver in the 400 block of North High Street with a disabled vehicle, a search warrant from the Whitewater Police Department and another law enforcement agency at the intersection of East Sherman Avenue and Jefferson Street.
Also, successfully completed testing of the monthly tornado siren test; were unable to locate an animal reportedly running at large in the 500 block of Robert Street; and documented information about a reported theft of money from a residence in the 300 block of West Rockwell Avenue.
12:29 a.m.: A 21-year-old man was cited at the intersection of North Main and North Water streets for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and warned for a defective headlight.
8:04 a.m.: A 56-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of South Third and South Main streets for operating a truck outside of the designated truck route.
10:58 a.m.: A 30-year-old Watertown woman was cited at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Fourth Street West for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license and displaying unauthorized vehicle registration.
12:19 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 21-year-old Fort Atkinson woman at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and James Place for expired vehicle registration.
3:10 p.m.: A 43-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and North Main Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and nonregistration of vehicle, and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance and failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change.
7:26 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 28-year-old Jefferson woman at the intersection of North Main and North Water streets for nonregistration of vehicle and warned for defective headlight and failing to provide proof of insurance.
8:36 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 26-year-old Fort Atkinson man at the intersection of Lincoln Street and Madison Avenue for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for defective headlight.
11:09 p.m.: A 46-year-old man was cited in the 700 block of Harriette Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and flashing brake lights.
