Officers documented information about a verbal confrontation related to a parking spot in the 300 block of Washington Street; warned a group of students who had gathered at McDonald’s about their behavior after someone complained that the bathrooms smelled of smoke; will follow up with a youth who has a no trespassing letter for McDonald’s but showed up anyway and left while someone was reporting his infraction; referred some residents from the 400 block of Ramesh Avenue to Jefferson County Human Services when someone heard screaming coming from the residence; and handled one confidential incident related to a sexual assault.
1:01 a.m.: A 44-year-old man was arrested in the 400 block of North High Street for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense, and probable alcohol content, first offense. He was released to a responsible party.
10:31 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 27-year-old Fort Atkinson man at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Nelson Street for nonregistration of vehicle.
10:42 a.m.: A 74-year-old Whitewater man was cited in the 300 block of Robert Street for speeding.
7:32 p.m.: A 40-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 600 block of Janesville Avenue for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, second offense, and issued a criminal traffic citation for operating a vehicle after revocation and a municipal citation for having an open intoxicant in the vehicle.
