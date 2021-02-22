Saturday, Feb. 20
Officers issued nine traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in vehicle, responded to four 911 calls and checked on two reports of suspicious activity.
12:11 a.m.: A 23-year-old Whitewater man was cited at the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Harriette Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license. He was warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
1:16 a.m.: A 17-year-old Illinois male was cited for driving with an expired driver’s license at the intersection of Janesville and West Rockwell avenues, and warned for speeding.
3:12 a.m.: The Jefferson Police Department requested assistance from a Fort Atkinson officer for a patient at Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:43 a.m.: A resident from the 200 block of South Sixth Street reported finding a lost dog in the area. An officer arrived but the dog was unable to be contained. The dog later was found at its home.
9:31 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 33-year-old Whitewater woman for nonregistration of vehicle, failing to provide proof of insurance, and cracked windshield at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Monroe Street.
10:09 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1600 block of Commonwealth Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:17 a.m.: A business from the 300 block of Whitewater Avenue requested help retrieving a set of keys, belonging to the business, from a former employee. Arrangements were made for the keys to be returned.
10:25 a.m.: A 26-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and State Highway 26 for operating a vehicle with a permit without an authorized person. He was issued a 15-day correction notice for nonregistration of vehicle and failing to provide proof of insurance.
11:56 a.m.: A repossession company notified the Fort Atkinson Police Department that it was removing a vehicle from the first block of Robert Street.
12:32 p.m.: An officer spoke with a landlord and tenant in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue and advised them that issues of unpaid rent were not a police issue. They were advised of the eviction process.
12:43 p.m.: A 36-year-old Whitewater man was cited for speeding at the intersection of West Rockwell and Janesville avenues. He was issued a 15-day correction notice for expired vehicle registration.
1:12 p.m.: A 47-year-old woman at the intersection of East Sherman Avenue and Edward Street was warned for her dog running at large and was given 10 days to obtain a dog license.
2:08 p.m.: A 76-year-old Fort Atkinson driver was warned for unsafe backing when he struck a vehicle in the 200 block of South Sixth Street that was owned by a 19-year-old Waukesha woman, resulting in a state-reportable accident.
2:18 p.m.: A 46-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the Main Street bridge for driving without insurance. She was issued a 15-day correction notice for nonregistration of vehicle.
2:22 p.m.: A 21-year-old Barneveld man ran his vehicle off the road at Rock River Park in the 1300 block of Lillian Street. Butch’s Towing was called to remove the vehicle.
4:55 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a man in the 1200 block of Commonwealth Drive whose brother was unable to reach him but the man was not at home.
5:25 p.m.: An 18-year-old Whitewater male was cited for violation of traffic-control signal at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and South Fourth Street East.
7:02 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 500 block of Memorial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:34 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a baby from the 400 block of Monroe Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:47 p.m.: A 33-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license, second offense, and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance. The vehicle was parked legally.
9:20 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 65-year-old Fort Atkinson woman at the intersection of South Main Street and South Street for expired driver’s license. She was warned for expired vehicle registration.
11:58 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a disturbance complaint in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue.
