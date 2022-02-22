Officers returned a dog to its owner after it was found running loose near South Main Street and Talcott Avenue; placed a request on the briefing board for extra patrol in the 100 block of West Blackhawk Drive; documented information about an employee on the sex offender rolls working at a business, and information for a resident in the 100 block of East Highland Avenue about a scam letter he received; forwarded information about wood boards in the road at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and County Highway M to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office; conferred with a driver who reportedly struck a building in the 1300 block of North High Street, and explained that the building owner and he agreed to resolve the damages between themselves.
Also, verified that a vehicle thought to be disabled near West Blackhawk Drive and Miller Lane was legally parked; will follow up on a report of a driver failing to return a rental vehicle and the owner of the vehicle signed a no consent form, and a report of stolen medication from the 400 block of Wilcox Street; checked the welfare of an individual in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue who was transferred for detox services; were unable to locate any youths reportedly fighting in the parking lot in the 200 block of North Main Street; and spoke with neighbors in the 700 block of Walton Street when one of them complained about being harassed by the other.
2:09 p.m.: A 29-year-old Madison woman was cited at the intersection of North Main and North Fourth streets for nonregistration of vehicle and operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
7:52 p.m.: A 36-year-old Cambridge man was cited at the intersection of North High Street and East Blackhawk Drive for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, arrested, and turned over to the custody of the Drug Task Force.
