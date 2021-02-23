Sunday, Feb. 21
Officers issued six traffic-related warnings, responded to two 911 calls, followed up on two reports of suspicious persons/activities, conducted one welfare check, issued one 48-hour parking watch and followed up on two unshoveled sidewalk complaints.
1:18 a.m.: A 26-year-old Madison man was arrested and cited in the 300 block of North Main Street for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense; probable alcohol content, first offense; possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and failing to provide proof of insurance. He was warned for open intoxicants and failing to display vehicle registration.
2:09 a.m.: Officers assisted a motorist who was changing a tire in the 300 block of North Main Street.
8:14 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice for expired vehicle registration was issued to a 26-year-old Sun Prairie man at the intersection of South Main Street and East Highland Avenue. He also was issued a warning for speeding.
8:23 a.m.: A 16-year-old Fort Atkinson boy was cited for failing to provide proof of insurance at the intersection of South Main and Radloff streets. He was warned for speeding and failing to display current vehicle registration.
8:33 a.m.: A 43-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license at the intersection of Monroe Street and Madison Avenue, and warned for speeding.
10:32 a.m.: A 40-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of West Sherman Avenue and Lincoln Street, and warned for defective brake light.
10:40 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a 43-year-old Whitewater man from the 300 block of North Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:39 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice for defective brake light and failing to provide proof of insurance was issued to a driver at the intersection of Grove Street and South Third Street West.
2:12 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice for illegal license plates was issued to a driver at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and Foster Street.
9:41 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 900 block of South Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:38 p.m.: An officer responded to a request from the Whitewater Police Department for assistance with a patient at Fort Memorial Hospital.
