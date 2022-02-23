Tuesday, Feb. 22

Officers removed debris from the road in the 500 block of Highland Avenue following two complaints; warned an owner of two animals in the 1100 block of North Main Street to get licenses for their pets after a neighbor reported that one of the dogs was left outside and the pet owner brought the dog in after speaking with the officer; were unable to locate a person in the 400 block of Jefferson Street following a request for a welfare check, a student who was at McDonald’s after being warned about not being welcome there, or a reportedly stolen 2021 Gray Kia Forte after checking with a resident in the 700 block of West Sherman Avenue at the request of the Dane County Sheriff’s Office; confirmed that there was no stop sign at the intersection of Madison Avenue and the parking lot exiting the Goodwill store; delivered seven truancy citations for students at Fort Atkinson High School in the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard; and assisted a school groundskeeper with a frozen gate lock in the 700 block of James Place.

8:09 a.m.: A 45-year-old Fort Atkinson man from the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue was taken into custody on a warrant through the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken to the Fort Atkinson Police Department where he was processed before being turned over to a sheriff’s deputy.

12:58 p.m.: Someone was arrested in the 500 block of West Blackhawk Drive following several complaints of a domestic abuse disturbance in progress. Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service and Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue Ambulance Service were called to take care of injuries.

1:52 p.m.: Someone was arrested in the 500 block of West Blackhawk Drive following a complaint of a domestic abuse disturbance.

4:39 p.m.: A 58-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, fourth offense, after fleeing from an accident where he struck a pole near Grove Street and Talcott Avenue. He was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.

6:48 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service, Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue Ambulance Service and officers were paged to the 400 block of Wilcox Street for a patient who was pulseless and non-breathing.

