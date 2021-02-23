Monday, Feb. 22
Officers issued five traffic-related warnings, responded to one 911 call, participated in six community policing events, checked on one report of a dog running at large, followed up on a report of a runaway juvenile, documented information for two residents and handled two confidential incidents related to fraud.
6:14 a.m.: An officer helped a driver remove their vehicle from a snowbank in the 200 block of North Main Street.
7:26 a.m.: A woman reported finding needles that still were packaged in the intersection of East Rockwell Avenue and South Main Street. An officer picked them up and logged them in as evidence.
8:08 a.m.: An officer assisted a woman whose vehicle had run off the road at the intersection of South Third Street West and Janesville Avenue, and warned her for driving too fast for conditions. There was no damage.
9:09 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 500 block of Lexington Boulevard to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:47 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 700 block of Oak Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:44 p.m.: A resident from the 400 block of Converse Street complained about traffic impediments as a result of vehicles being parked on both sides of the street. An officer was able to contact one of the registered owners of the vehicle who agreed to move their vehicle.
1:37 p.m.: A woman from the 1000 block of East Street requested assistance in removing her boyfriend from her apartment. She was fearful that she would get in trouble with her landlord because he was not on the lease and has been overstaying his welcome.
1:38 p.m.: A 39-year-old Fort Atkinson woman, who was warned for not having license plates, went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department and reported that she found a temporary plate in the rearview window. The warning was rescinded and she was warned for illegal window tint.
2:07 p.m.: A 47-year-old woman from the 400 block of Jackson Street was arrested for domestic abuse/disorderly conduct and domestic abuse/battery, and her 55-year-old husband was arrested for domestic abuse/disorderly conduct and domestic abuse/criminal damage to property. Bond was posted for both of them and they were released.
2:33 p.m.: Someone reported a farm tractor having mechanical issues in the first block of West Sherman Avenue. The operator got the tractor moving and parked it in the parking lot at Festival Foods to work on it.
3:04 p.m.: A caller reported a manure spreader that separated from a tractor and was parked in the 600 block of Riverside Drive. The operators were working on getting it moved out of the area.
4:18 p.m.: A 54-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested and cited for disorderly conduct following an incident at the intersection of Cherokee Lane and Aztec Court. After being processed, he was released.
A request for extra patrol for a traffic complaint in the 200 block of East Highland Avenue was placed on the briefing board.
4:49 p.m.: An officer transported a woman from Van Buren Street to Fort Memorial Hospital following a 911 call. Jefferson County Human Services was called to provide additional follow-up services.
6:09 p.m.: Following a complaint, a 31-year-old man from the 1500 block of Lena Lane was warned for blowing snow into the street.
6:32 p.m.: A hotel employee from the 1600 block of Madison Avenue requested assistance from an officer with a customer’s unruly children.
7:38 p.m.: A woman from the 300 block of Rogers Street reported that she was unable to get out of her driveway because her neighbors parked their vehicle in her way. An officer assisted but explained that the issue was one that needed to be addressed by the landlord and how the driveway is plowed.
8:04 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the 1000 block of East Street.
8:38 p.m.: A 49-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested for domestic abuse/disorderly conduct, domestic abuse/battery and domestic abuse/criminal damage to property following an incident in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue. After being processed, he was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail. His 57-year-old girlfriend was charged with misdemeanor bail jumping and her charges will be forwarded to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office for review.
10:26 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 400 block of Whitewater Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11 p.m.: Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue Ambulance transported a man from the 200 block of East Cramer Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.