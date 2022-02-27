Officers informed the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works of a handicap sign that was struck and damaged by an unknown vehicle in the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue; documented information about a snit between two residents in the 200 block of South Water Street East and two other residents in the 1000 block of East Street, and a suspicious message that a woman received on her phone; checked the welfare of a resident in the 400 block of Walton Court who was fine and reported back to the person making the request; filed trespass notices to be kept on record at the Fort Atkinson Police Department in case any of them return to a residence in the 300 block of Rogers Street at which time the individuals will be served citations by officers.
Also, followed up on a report of a disabled vehicle at the intersection of South Main and South Third streets but it was gone when an officer arrived; spoke with a resident in the 1100 block of Harriette Street about child custody issues; alerted AT&T to a telephone line that was struck by a truck from the Fort Atkinson Water Department and in need of repair at the intersection of William and Morrison streets; recruited assistance from Jefferson County Human Services for a welfare check of a resident in the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue who was transported to Fort Memorial Hospital for voluntary treatment; were unable to locate a suspicious person reportedly hanging around a vehicle in the 300 block of Washington Street; and advised a resident in the 500 block of Jackson Street of a complaint about their dog barking.
5:10 a.m.: A 22-year-old man was cited in the 1100 block of West Sherman Avenue for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license.
7:59 a.m.: A 29-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 800 block of North Main Street for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license.
3:49 p.m.: A 27-year-old Albany man was cited at the intersection of Nelson Street and Madison Avenue for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
6:23 p.m.: A 53-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of Edward Street and East Sherman Avenue for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and warned for expired vehicle registration.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.