Wednesday, Feb. 23

Officers informed the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works of a handicap sign that was struck and damaged by an unknown vehicle in the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue; documented information about a snit between two residents in the 200 block of South Water Street East and two other residents in the 1000 block of East Street, and a suspicious message that a woman received on her phone; checked the welfare of a resident in the 400 block of Walton Court who was fine and reported back to the person making the request; filed trespass notices to be kept on record at the Fort Atkinson Police Department in case any of them return to a residence in the 300 block of Rogers Street at which time the individuals will be served citations by officers.

Also, followed up on a report of a disabled vehicle at the intersection of South Main and South Third streets but it was gone when an officer arrived; spoke with a resident in the 1100 block of Harriette Street about child custody issues; alerted AT&T to a telephone line that was struck by a truck from the Fort Atkinson Water Department and in need of repair at the intersection of William and Morrison streets; recruited assistance from Jefferson County Human Services for a welfare check of a resident in the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue who was transported to Fort Memorial Hospital for voluntary treatment; were unable to locate a suspicious person reportedly hanging around a vehicle in the 300 block of Washington Street; and advised a resident in the 500 block of Jackson Street of a complaint about their dog barking.

5:10 a.m.: A 22-year-old man was cited in the 1100 block of West Sherman Avenue for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license.

7:59 a.m.: A 29-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 800 block of North Main Street for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license.

3:49 p.m.: A 27-year-old Albany man was cited at the intersection of Nelson Street and Madison Avenue for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.

6:23 p.m.: A 53-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of Edward Street and East Sherman Avenue for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and warned for expired vehicle registration.

