Tuesday, Feb. 23
Officers issued five traffic-related warnings; responded to three 911 calls and two alarms; participated in five community policing events; followed up on four reports of a suspicious vehicle/noise; referred one resident about a non-police issue; documented information for two residents; checked the welfare of a dog; and handled four confidential incidents, one related to a welfare check, another to battery/assault, one related to a drug offense at a school and another to a request for extra patrol in an area.
12:09 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 500 block of Grant Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:12 a.m.: A vehicle that had run off the road at the intersection of County Highways Y and D was referred to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
2:19 p.m.: A 30-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of South Third Street East and Merchants Avenue for driving without insurance and issued a 15-day correction notice for expired vehicle registration.
3:07 p.m.: An officer stood by for a patient at the Fort Memorial Hospital emergency room at the request of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
3:54 p.m.: No action was taken on a traffic complaint from a driver who was following another driver who reportedly was driving too slowly and along the fog line. An officer located the driver who explained that the other driver was tailgating her and she had pulled over to the fog line to allow the other driver to pass.
4:18 p.m. A 33-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of Garfield and Robert streets for failing to secure a seatbelt. She was warned for operating left of center.
5:35 p.m.: A 22-year-old woman struck a deer with her vehicle at the intersection of Whitewater and East Highland avenues, resulting in a state-reportable accident.
6:34 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:30 p.m.: A 43-year-old Pewaukee woman was warned following a report that she was making harassing telephone calls to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:27 p.m.: A 32-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 1600 block of block of Janesville Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license. He was warned for driving without insurance and defective registration lamp.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.