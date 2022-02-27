Officers alerted Charter Communications to a wire in the first block of South Third Street East that was downed by a garbage truck that struck and loosened the wire; referred a call about a fuel spill in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue to the Fort Atkinson Fire Department; conducted a welfare check for a resident in the 900 block of Caswell Street and two students at two schools and they were fine; helped the staff at McDonald’s deliver a no trespass letter to a customer refusing to leave the drive-thru; determined that a harassment complaint from a resident in the 500 block of Nadig Court was unfounded and documented information about another harassment complaint from a resident in the first block of South Fifth Street; provided a no trespass letter to a person on behalf of McDonald’s and advised them that any future violations would result in a citation; and requested assistance from Jefferson County Human Services for a 13-year-old boy who was out of control.
1:11 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a woman at the intersection of North Third and Clarence streets for failing to provide proof of insurance, expired vehicle registration and expired driver’s license, and warned for violation of traffic control sign and no front plate.
5:59 a.m.: A 54-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of North High Street and County Highway K for speeding.
6:04 a.m.: A 76-year-old Edgerton man was cited at the intersection of South Main Street and Talcott Avenue for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and warned for failing to dim high beams.
3:09 p.m. A 34-year-old Whitewater man was cited at the Main Street bridge for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license.
5:55 p.m.: Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue Ambulance Service, Jefferson Emergency Medical Services and officers responded to a call for a woman in the 300 block of Riverside Drive who had a pulse but was not breathing. The Jefferson County Medical Examiner was called.
8:02 p.m.: A 21-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 300 block of North Main Street for disorderly conduct with a motor vehicle.
9:08 p.m.: A 33-year-old Cambridge man was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, and warned for unnecessary acceleration and failing to provide proof of insurance.
