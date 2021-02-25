Wednesday, Feb. 24
Officers issued two traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in vehicle, responded to two 911 calls, participated in three community policing events, mediated one civil dispute related to an exchange of property, documented information for one resident, followed up on one noise complaint and handled one confidential incident related to a sexual assault at a school.
12:05 a.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a retail theft from Lion’s Quick Mart in the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue.
2:23 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice for defective brake light was issued to a 54-year-old Fort Atkinson woman at the intersection of South Third Street West and Grant Street.
4:33 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 54-year-old man for failing to provide proof of insurance. He was warned for speeding.
9:11 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 700 block of Reena Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:52 a.m.: An officer investigated a complaint between neighbors related to dogs barking and harassment in the 600 and 700 blocks of Robert Street.
10:04 a.m.: An officer relocated an opossum from near Robert Street and Hillcrest Drive.
11:53 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice for illegible license plates was issued to a driver in the 300 block of North Main Street. The driver was warned for red-light violation.
1:52 p.m.: A 47-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Eighth Street.
3:11 p.m.: An officer checked on a report of a vehicle with a broken axle in the 1000 block of East Street. The owner was waiting for a tow.
3:28 p.m.: Someone reported an abandoned vehicle in the 400 block of North Fourth Street.
4:12 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the 700 block of Florence Street.
5:25 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1000 block of East Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
5:52 p.m.: An officer spoke with a woman on how to retrieve her property from a residence in the 400 block of Jackson Street.
6:48 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 300 block of Zida Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
6:54 p.m.: A man spoke with an officer at the Fort Atkinson Police Department about issues with his ex-wife and offered some options for his dilemma. The officer spoke with the ex-wife as well.
7:28 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1200 block of Talcott Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:01 p.m.: A mother from Spry Avenue reported that her daughter ran away from home. An officer located the girl and returned her to her home.
