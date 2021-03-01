Thursday, Feb. 25
Officers issued 10 traffic-related warnings, responded to one 911 call and one alarm, participated in two community policing events, performed one crime-prevention service, issued one 48-hour parking complaint, documented information at the request of a resident and handled one confidential incident at a school.
12:09 a.m.: An officer stopped to help a person who appeared to have fallen at the intersection of Reena Avenue and Commonwealth Drive.
12:32 a.m.: A woman from the 1600 block of Commonwealth Drive reported that someone was trying to get into her home. The person was lost and was given a ride home.
4:33 a.m.: A 30-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of Reena and Madison avenues for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, second offense, and failing to provide proof of insurance. The woman was given a ride home.
8 a.m.: An officer spoke with the owner of a disabled vehicle that partially was in traffic in the 1000 block of East Street. The owner had called for a tow truck to remove the vehicle.
9:34 a.m.: A 58-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 700 block of Badger Court on a warrant through Jefferson County for failing to appear on stalking and disorderly conduct charges.
10:16 a.m.: Someone reported damage to the machines at the laundromat in the 400 block of Mechanic Street.
10:23 a.m.: A man was arrested and released when a woman from the 900 block of South Main Street reported that someone had stolen and used her credit card. The officer learned that the woman had given the man permission to use her card. No further action was taken.
11:41 a.m.: The owner of a vehicle reported that his vehicle was struck by an unknown motorist while it was parked on the street in the 800 block of Robert Street. The accident is state-reportable.
3:45 p.m.: A 47-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 1300 block of Lillian Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and for a suspended vehicle registration.
3:52 p.m.: A traffic complaint for an incident at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and State Highway 26 was referred to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office because the vehicle never entered the city limits.
5:07 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 600 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
6:05 p.m.: Officers were unable to assist another law enforcement agency with a warrant pick up because the person was unable to be contacted at the address provided in the first block of North Main Street.
8:44 p.m.: Someone complained about cars parked near Hickory and North Main streets, making it difficult to pass. An officer checked and found that a couple of cars were squeezed in but they all were parked legally. No action was taken.
11:28 p.m.: A 25-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of South Fifth and Milo streets. He was warned for failing to provide proof of insurance and nonregistration of vehicle.
