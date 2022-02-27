Officers verified that a woman reportedly stumbling down the road in the 1100 block of Whitewater Avenue but made it to her home was fine; separated two individuals for the night following a verbal dispute in the 400 block of Washington Street; spoke with a Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail inmate about possible vehicle vandalism that occurred in August, 2021; gave a 27-year-old Fort Atkinson man 10 days to get a dog licensed after an officer picked up the dog from another person who found the dog running loose in the 200 block of South Water Street East; were unable to locate a woman who reportedly fell on ice in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue, a truck that reportedly was parked into traffic at the intersection of South Water Street East and Roland Avenue or a suspicious vehicle in the 1000 block of Grove Street but officers will continue to check for the vehicle throughout the night.
Also, removed debris from the road; filed a copy of a temporary restraining order for someone from the 500 block of Jackson Street; checked the welfare of a person in the 100 block of Spry Avenue who was fine; learned that a vehicle reportedly parked on a trail at Haumerson’s Pond belonged to a groundskeeper who was getting the trails ready for their event tomorrow evening; and disregarded a complaint about a dog running at large in the 200 block of South Water Street East when the owners were found before officers arrived.
12:31 p.m.: A 68-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Lincoln Street for nonregistration of vehicle, and warned for failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change and improper stickers.
1:38 p.m.: A 33-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of West Sherman Avenue and Monroe Street for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and warned for red light violation.
8:46 p.m.: A 33-year-old Whitewater man was cited at the intersection of Whitewater and East Highland avenues for open intoxicants and warned for driving after a complaint was received.
11:58 p.m.: A 21-year-old man was arrested at the Main Street bridge for possession of marijuana and a concealed carry violation, and warned for expired vehicle registration. A 20-year-old passenger was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.