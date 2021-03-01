Friday, Feb. 26
Officers issued seven traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in vehicle, responded to one 911 call, performed two crime-prevention services, documented information about a disorderly person at the police department and handled one confidential incident related to a warrant service.
4:13 a.m.: A 41-year-old Beloit woman was cited for speeding in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
11:25 a.m.: An officer spoke with a resident from the 100 block of North Third Street who was upset about their neighbor’s dog defecating in the resident’s yard and the neighbor not cleaning up after the animal. The officer will follow up with the neighbor.
11:28 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1600 block of Commonwealth Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:04 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
5:04 p.m.: A resident from the 1500 block of Rangita Street signed a no-consent form for a fraud incident.
6:19 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a man in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue.
6:45 p.m.: A 40-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and East Hilltop Trail.
6:59 p.m.: A 22-year-old woman was cited for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license in the 1100 block of South Main Street.
7:26 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 200 block of South Water Street West to Fort Memorial Hospital. Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue Ambulance provided assistance.
7:47 p.m.: Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue Ambulance transported a man from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital. Another ambulance provided assistance.
11:35 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice for defective headlight and taillight was issued to a 34-year-old Whitewater woman at the intersection of South Main and South Third streets.
