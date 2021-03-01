Saturday, Feb. 27
Officers issued seven traffic-related warnings, assisted three individuals with keys locked in vehicle, responded to one alarm, performed two crime-prevention services and followed up on a report of one dog running at large.
12:38 a.m.: Officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the 200 block of South Water Street East. Jefferson County Human Services was contacted and a safety plan was put in place for a man at the residence.
1:41 a.m.: An 18-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 600 block of Washington Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
9:42 a.m.: Someone went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to request a voucher for a place to stay.
10:31 a.m.: Officers, Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue Ambulance, and Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service responded to the 200 block of Spry Avenue. The Jefferson Medical Examiner also was called.
3:09 p.m.: A 26-year-old Madison man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of North Main Street and East Blackhawk Drive.
3:46 p.m.: A 26-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for failing to stop at stop sign at the intersection of Grove Street and Talcott Avenue.
6:56 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 300 block of Jefferson Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:11 p.m.: Officers spoke with some individuals in the 900 block of Monroe Street following a report of a domestic disturbance.
9:32 p.m.: Someone reported two individuals passed out in a vehicle in the first block of East Sherman Avenue. Officers and Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service were called, but the ambulance was canceled when the officers found the individuals were awake and fine.
