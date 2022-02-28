Officers checked the welfare of residents in the 1200 block of Gerald Court and the 1100 block of Janette Street who were fine; secured an open door at the former Shopko in the 1400 block of Janesville Avenue after they were flagged down by someone who noticed it; reported a water main break to the Fort Atkinson Water Department in the 800 block of East Street, following a complaint; received a complaint from the Fort Atkinson Park and Rec Department about a possible water main break in the 1300 block of Lillian Street.
Also, stood by to keep the peace for a property exchange in the 400 block of Mechanic Street; referred a report of a possible gas leak in the 900 block of East Street to the Fort Atkinson Fire Department, but no leak was found, and a fire alarm with smoke reported in the 200 block of South Water Street East; and were unable to confirm a report of a disturbance in the parking lot by McDonald’s in the 200 block of North Main Street.
12:03 a.m.: A 36-year-old man was arrested in the 500 block of Robert Street following a request for a welfare check.
2:37 p.m.: No citations were issued for a state-reportable accident in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue involving a 74-year-old Fort Atkinson woman and a 49-year-old Watertown man.
4:32 p.m.: A 35-year-old Watertown woman was arrested at the intersection of Hillcrest Drive and West Cramer Street for fleeing/eluding an officer and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense. After being booked, she was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
6:32 p.m.: No citations were issued for a non-reportable accident in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue involving a 25-year-old Fort Atkinson man and a 17-year-old Jefferson female.
