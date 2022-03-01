Officers were unable to locate a dog reportedly running at large near South Main Street and Highland Avenue; delivered nine truancy citations for students at the Fort Atkinson High School; checked the welfare of a resident in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue who was fine; will follow up on a report of a theft from a vehicle in the first block of South Third Street East; contacted We Energies for a low-hanging wire in the 400 block of Grant Street; followed up on a report of a strange odor in an apartment in the 1000 block of East Street and determined that it was not related to natural gas but just natural apartment odors.
Also, notified Jefferson County Human Services of a resident in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue who spoke with an officer about people hacking her telephone lines; advised a tenant from the 1000 block of East Street that her complaint of the upstairs neighbor banging a broom on the floor above her is an issue that needed to be handled by the landlord; and handled one confidential incident related to a sexual assault.
9:20 a.m.: A 19-year-old Lake Mills woman was cited at the intersection of North Third and Clarence streets for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license, and warned for no front plate and failing to provide proof of insurance.
1:38 p.m.: An 84-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 100 block of North Main Street for failing to yield right of way, resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a 75-year-old Whitewater man. No injuries were reported.
4:55 p.m.: A 25-year-old Whitewater man was arrested at the intersection of State Highway 106 and Rock River Road, and cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license following a traffic complaint.
