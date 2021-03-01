Sunday, Feb. 28

Officers issued five traffic related warnings, responded to three 911 calls and one alarm, spoke with residents about a noise complaint and documented information related to harassing telephone calls for one resident.

12:27 a.m.: A 24-year-old man was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail on a parole hold, following a complaint about suspicious activity in the 300 block of Maple Street. Five juveniles were warned for curfew violations and released to their guardians.

1:13 a.m.: An officer on patrol warned a man in the 200 block of South Main Street for disorderly conduct.

9:05 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1600 block of Commonwealth Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.

9:36 a.m.: A 25-year-old Jefferson woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of Commonwealth Drive and Lexington Boulevard, and warned for excessive window tint.

4:03 p.m.: A 24-year-old female group home client walked away from other members of the home while they were on a walk along the 1600 block of South Glacial River Trail. She was located by officers a short while later and returned to the home.

4:49 p.m.: An officer removed a large amount of debris from the road at the intersection of Whitewater and Rockwell avenues.

6:16 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a boy after he fell off his bike in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue.

6:17 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a vehicle that reportedly was parked in the playground area at Luther Elementary School in the 200 block of Park Street.

11:40 p.m.: A 19-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 200 block of Jefferson Street for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.

Load comments