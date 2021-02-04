Wednesday, Feb. 3
Officers issued one traffic-related warning, responded to one 911 call, participated in three community policing events, performed one crime-prevention service and handled one confidential incident related to a welfare check.
12:09 a.m.: An office located an open gate at the compost site in the 500 block of Bark River Drive. The area was checked and the gate was secured.
2:05 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a woman in the 200 block of South Water Street West.
5:08 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 200 block of South Water Street East to Fort Memorial Hospital.
6:55 a.m.: A 33-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody from the 400 block of Adams Street on a warrant through the Milwaukee Police Department. After being booked, the man was held until an officer from the Milwaukee Police Department came by to pick him up.
6:59 a.m.: A 28-year-old Fort Atkinson man was taken into custody from the 1100 block of Talcott Street and transported to the Fort Atkinson Police Department where he was charged with operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license after his mother reported that he had stolen a vehicle from the residence. He was booked and cleared medically before being transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
7:49 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:57 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 400 block of Roosevelt Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:50 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1200 block of Cheyenne Court to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:53 a.m.: A 53-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding at the intersection of Hilltop Trail and Greene Street.
10:10 a.m.: No action was taken on a traffic stop in the 700 block of Whitewater Avenue. The driver had all the documentation for proof of ownership of the vehicle.
10:28 a.m.: A 35-year-old Madison man was cited for speeding at the intersection of East Hilltop Trail and South Main Street.
11:55 a.m.: Someone asked that an officer stand by while they contact a resident from the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue. The resident left just before the other person arrived and the other person will try to contact the resident at another time.
12:05 p.m.: The monthly tornado siren test was completed successfully.
1:31 p.m.: An officer served papers on two individuals in the 400 block of Washington Street.
1:37 p.m.: An officer spoke with the owner of a vehicle that was parked on the edge of the four-foot right of way when the vehicle is parked near a driveway in the 100 block of Shirley Street. The officer advised the vehicle owner of a complaint from the owner of the driveway property and the parameters of the city ordinance.
5:44 p.m.: An 18-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of South Main and William streets for seatbelt violation. She was warned for following too closely, failing to provide proof of insurance and speeding.
6:37 p.m.: A 37-year-old motorist was cited for inattentive driving after she struck another vehicle driven by a 56-year-old woman at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Robert Street. Both women are from Fort Atkinson. An in-house, non-reportable accident form was completed.
6:44 p.m.: A municipal court paper was served to a resident in the 700 block of North Tratt Street.
9:28 p.m.: The Chicago Police Department asked that an officer help them locate a person in the 500 block of Oak Street but the person was not there.
