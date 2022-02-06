Thursday, Feb. 3
Officers secured a gate that had been left open at Rock River Park; verified that a person in a suspicious vehicle was fine and they just were waiting for a friend to get off work, and that a person in a pharmacy truck in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue giving COVID-19 shots and vaccines had some authorization to be there and they did; will follow up on a report of a stolen vehicle from the first block of East Rockwell Avenue, and a harassment complaint from a resident in the first block of Shirley Street; consoled a woman from the 1000 block of Monroe Street following a bad dream; assisted the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office with an investigation at N3000 County Highway K; cancelled a request for ambulance services that had been requested for a female in the 300 block of North Main Street;
Also, documented information about a stolen wallet; checked the welfare of a resident from the 100 block of West Rockwell Avenue who was fine, and another resident from the 1100 block of North High Street for whom there was some follow-up; were unable to locate a person in the 300 block of West Rockwell Avenue for a warrant; delivered six nuisance abatement complaint letters to residents; assisted the Rockford FBI with a search for a vehicle in the 1200 block of Commonwealth Drive but it was unable to be located; and handled two confidential incidents related to disorderly conduct incidents at a school.
2:02 a.m.: A 33-year-old man was cited at the intersection of East Highland Avenue and Greene Street for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and warned for improper display of vehicle registration.
8 a.m.: A 42-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
8:01 a.m.: A 35-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 800 block of Grove Street for speeding.
8:37 a.m.: A 33-year-old Lake Mills man was cited in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license.
9:42 a.m.: A 48-year-old Whitewater woman was cited at the intersection of South Third Street West and Grant Street for nonregistration of vehicle.
11:09 a.m.: A 43-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the first block of North Main Street for speeding.
11:32 a.m.: A 62-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 200 block of North High Street for nonregistration of vehicle.
12:06 p.m.: A 17-year-old Fort Atkinson female was cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Roosevelt Street for speeding and failing to carry driver’s license on person.
2:37 p.m.: A 40-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of Whitewater and East Highland avenues for inattentive driving and failing to provide proof of insurance following a complaint about her driving.
7:16 p.m.: A 35-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of South Third Street West and Maple Street for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and warned for operating a vehicle without required lights.
10:57 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 24-year-old man in the first block of North Water Street East for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for a defective taillight.
11:16 p.m.: A 42-year-old woman was cited at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and Commerce Parkway for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and failing to provide proof of insurance.
11:23 p.m.: A 21-year-old man was cited at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Fifth Street for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license, warned for improper turn and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance.
11:31 p.m.: A 33-year-old woman was cited at the intersection of Grant Street and South Fourth Street West for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for defective registration lamps.
