Thursday, Feb. 4
1:01 a.m.: A 31-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was warned in the 1300 block of Whitewater Avenue for noise following a complaint.
4:46 a.m.: Someone reported a driver for possibly being under the influence near Fort Memorial Hospital. Officers checked the area extensively but did not find anything. The Jefferson and Walworth County Sheriff’s offices were advised of the situation.
6:10 a.m.: Staff from the emergency room at Fort Memorial Hospital requested an officer’s help with an unruly person in the waiting room. Officers found that there had been some confusion within the staff and everything was fine. The staff will contact Jefferson County Human Services and/or the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office if they have any further issues.
8:05 a.m.: A 34-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 900 block of Gail Place for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
9:13 a.m.: A 79-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding at N1600 State Highway 26.
10:01 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 200 block of South Main Street.
10:11 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver for expired vehicle registration in the 100 block of Robert Street.
10:19 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver for failing to provide proof of insurance and expired vehicle registration in the 400 block of Robert Street.
11:40 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 800 block of Florence Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:15 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 300 block of East Cramer Street and the person was fine.
12:20 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:30 p.m.: Someone reported a cat walking on the side of the road in the 1600 block Janesville Avenue but it no longer was there when an officer searched for it.
1:20 p.m.: A woman from the 200 block of South Water Street East reported that another motorist was using her designated parking spot. She was advised to speak with the property manager.
1:53 p.m.: An officer provided traffic control for a vehicle that had been run off the road in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue.
2:12 p.m.: No action was taken on a traffic stop in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue for expired vehicle registration when the driver was able to provide proof of registration.
2:19 p.m.: An officer notified the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office of a vehicle that had been run off the road at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and State Highway 26.
2:33 p.m.: No citations were issued when a 54-year-old Fort Atkinson woman driver struck a vehicle owned by a 42-year-old Jefferson woman in the first block of East Sherman Avenue. A state-reportable accident form will be completed.
3:13 p.m.: Someone reported vehicles parked in violation of no-parking signs in the 100 block of West Rockwell Avenue. An officer checked and was unable to locate any vehicles parked against the rules.
3:46 p.m.: Someone reported snowmobilers traveling on the sidewalks in the 500 block of East Sherman Avenue. An officer followed the tracks to the edge of the city and the snowmobilers were not located.
3:58 p.m.: Klement Towing was called by a vehicle owner to remove their vehicle from a snowbank into which the driver had run. No citations were issued to the 32-year-old Fort Atkinson man but the incident is state reportable.
7:56 p.m.: A resident from the 200 block of South Water Street East wished to have information about a fraudulent telephone call documented.
8:49 p.m.: Two Fort Atkinson men, ages 51 and 56, had their vehicles legally parked near the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and South Fourth Street East, following a state-reportable accident. The 51-year-old man was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, 60th offense; failing to yield from stop sign, failing to provide proof of insurance and unauthorized display of vehicle registration. The 56-year-old man was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, second offense, and was transported to the Fort Atkinson Police Department.
10:50 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1400 block of Jamesway to Fort Memorial Hospital. Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue provided assistance.
11:30 p.m.: An officer responded to Fort Memorial Hospital to fill out a quarantine report related to an animal bite.
