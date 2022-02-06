Feb. 4

Officers contacted a resident from the 300 block of West Rockwell Avenue at the request of another law enforcement agency; followed up on a previous report of a stolen wallet from a resident in the 300 block of West Rockwell Avenue; were unable to locate any individuals in the 700 block of Caswell Street who reportedly were talking loud; documented information at the request of a resident in the 100 block of North Main Street, and information about a dirt bike being driven on the river.

Also, will follow up on a water well in the first block of North Water Street West that was spray painted, a report of a Door Dash employee trespassing on the property of Taco Bell in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue, and to help a person retrieve property from another person in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue; assisted a business in the 900 block of Janesville Avenue with an employee who was terminated and refusing to leave; verified that nothing suspicious was going on in the 100 block of North Main Street; accepted counterfeit money that was turned in, and a report from a woman who struck a bird and transferred her to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office because the incident occurred in their jurisdiction; checked the welfare of a person in the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue who was fine; escorted a 13-year-old boy to his sister’s residence in the 200 block of Merchants Avenue; turned a 34-year-old man over to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office after they reported that the man pulled a knife in another establishment and the man was located at the Villa Inn in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue; and handled one confidential incident related to disorderly conduct at a school.

4:55 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 37-year-old man in the 900 block of Janesville Avenue for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for speeding.

5:33 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 27-year-old man for defective headlight and operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license and warned for speeding.

8:12 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver at the intersection of South Main Street and Talcott Avenue for failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change and nonregistration of vehicle.

6:43 p.m.: A 28-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for retail theft from Goodwill in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue and the Wisconsin Office of Probation and Parole was notified.

11:57 p.m.: A 61-year-old man was cited in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue for speeding.

