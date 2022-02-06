Saturday, Feb. 5

Officers issued two parking tickets for vehicles parked in no parking areas in the 300 block of South High Street; were flagged down in the 200 block of South Main Street by someone looking for help in getting two rowdy patrons from the bar to leave; were unable to locate a vehicle(s) involved in a traffic complaint at the intersection of South Main and Elm streets; checked on a vehicle in the 400 block of Madison Avenue with flashing lights on and found it was a delivery vehicle; and spoke with someone who went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department and requested some advice.

12:09 a.m.: A 17-year-old male was cited in the 200 block of North Main Street for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and warned for failing to dim headlights.

2:51 a.m.: A 22-year-old woman was cited in the 700 block of Robert Street for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and warned for unclean windows.

11:10 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 30-year-old Fort Atkinson woman in the 100 block of East Sherman Avenue for defective brake light and failing to provide proof of insurance.

1:12 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 46-year-old Madison woman at the intersection of Robert Street and West Milwaukee Avenue for expired vehicle registration, failing to provide proof of insurance and illegible license plates.

1:46 p.m.: A 30-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of South Third and South Main streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and suspended vehicle registration, and warned for speeding.

1:50 p.m.: A 41-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the first block of Jackson Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and speeding, and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance.

7 p.m.: A 23-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of West Sherman Avenue and Adams Street for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license.

7:48 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 49-year-old Watertown woman in the 100 block of Janesville Avenue for expired vehicle registration and warned for operating a vehicle without required light.

11:10 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 47-year-old Fort Atkinson woman in the 400 block of East Sherman Avenue for expired vehicle registration and failing to provide proof of insurance.

11:13 p.m.: A 45-year-old Whitewater man was cited at the intersection of Banker Road and West Cramer Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for speeding.

