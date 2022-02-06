Saturday, Feb. 5
Officers issued two parking tickets for vehicles parked in no parking areas in the 300 block of South High Street; were flagged down in the 200 block of South Main Street by someone looking for help in getting two rowdy patrons from the bar to leave; were unable to locate a vehicle(s) involved in a traffic complaint at the intersection of South Main and Elm streets; checked on a vehicle in the 400 block of Madison Avenue with flashing lights on and found it was a delivery vehicle; and spoke with someone who went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department and requested some advice.
12:09 a.m.: A 17-year-old male was cited in the 200 block of North Main Street for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and warned for failing to dim headlights.
2:51 a.m.: A 22-year-old woman was cited in the 700 block of Robert Street for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and warned for unclean windows.
11:10 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 30-year-old Fort Atkinson woman in the 100 block of East Sherman Avenue for defective brake light and failing to provide proof of insurance.
1:12 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 46-year-old Madison woman at the intersection of Robert Street and West Milwaukee Avenue for expired vehicle registration, failing to provide proof of insurance and illegible license plates.
1:46 p.m.: A 30-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of South Third and South Main streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and suspended vehicle registration, and warned for speeding.
1:50 p.m.: A 41-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the first block of Jackson Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and speeding, and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance.
7 p.m.: A 23-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of West Sherman Avenue and Adams Street for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license.
7:48 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 49-year-old Watertown woman in the 100 block of Janesville Avenue for expired vehicle registration and warned for operating a vehicle without required light.
11:10 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 47-year-old Fort Atkinson woman in the 400 block of East Sherman Avenue for expired vehicle registration and failing to provide proof of insurance.
11:13 p.m.: A 45-year-old Whitewater man was cited at the intersection of Banker Road and West Cramer Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for speeding.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.