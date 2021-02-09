Friday, Feb. 5
12:23 a.m.: An officer spoke with a person about a reportedly suspicious vehicle complaint in the first block of South Third Street East and found that the driver had pulled over to check on his lights because he was having problems.
6:03 a.m.: Someone reported a two-vehicle accident in the 1900 block of Commerce Parkway. There were no injuries or road blockage.
8:21 a.m.: An officer stood by in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue while a vehicle was removed from a ditch. There was no damage to the vehicle.
8:41 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued at the Main Street bridge to a driver for improper vehicle registration.
9:51 a.m.: An officer stood by for a disabled semi at the intersection of Robert Street and Madison Avenue.
9:59 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the first block of South Third Street East.
10:10 a.m.: A 27-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested and cited for disorderly conduct in the 1400 block of Endl Boulevard.
11:31 a.m.: A 30-year-old Watertown woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of William and South Main streets, and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance.
12:15 a.m.: A 35-year-old Whitewater man was cited for red-light violation in the 100 block of North Main Street and warned for failing to carry driver’s license on person.
1:17 p.m.: A 28-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license at the intersection of Gail Place and West Rockwell Avenue. She was warned for speeding and defective brake light.
1:44 p.m.: A 45-year-old Milton man was cited for speeding at the intersection of Janesville and Highland avenues.
1:46 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of South Water Street East to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:01 p.m.: An 18-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for the windows of her vehicle not being clean at the intersection of South Fourth Street East and South Main Street.
2:14 p.m.: A resident from the 200 block of South Water Street East wished to have information about a scam call documented.
3:08 p.m.: A 56-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for failing to provide proof of insurance and failing to yield right of way from a traffic-control signal, resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a 25-year-old Fort Atkinson woman.
3:45 p.m.: A motorist slid off the road and struck a tree in the 600 block of Madison Avenue. The vehicle got stuck in a snowbank but the driver got it out without causing any damage to the car.
4:20 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1000 block of East Street to St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.
4:23 p.m.: Someone reported an elderly woman with a walker walking in the 1100 block of North High Street. An officer checked on her. She said she was fine and was trying to get her steps in for the day. The officer assisted her to her home because of the cold temperature.
4:36 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a family in the 200 block of South Water Street East and they were fine.
6:36 p.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of a man in the 200 block of South Water Street East but he was not in his room at the time.
7:21 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:41 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1200 block of Talcott Street to Fort Memorial Hospital. Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue assisted.
9 p.m.: A Jefferson County District Attorney’s report will be forwarded for a domestic abuse/disorderly conduct incident that occurred in the 400 block of Clover Lane.
9:45 p.m.: A caller advised that a woman was walking in the 400 block of East Sherman Avenue without a coat. An officer located a 65-year-old Jefferson woman who reported that she just had been released from the hospital and was trying to get back to Jefferson. The officer gave her a warm place to stay until a friend of hers, who was called, arrived to pick her up.
10:17 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:32 p.m.: Officers were asked by another law enforcement agency to locate a person thought to be in the 300 block of Rogers Street but the person could not be located.
11:48 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1200 block of Cheyenne Court to Fort Memorial Hospital.
