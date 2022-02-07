Sunday, Feb. 6
Officers took no action on a traffic stop in the 1900 block of Commerce Parkway where a man was waiting for his girlfriend to give her a ride; were unable to make contact with a resident from the 700 block of North Main Street following a complaint about loud music coming from their apartment that was all quiet upon officer arrival; alerted the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works superintendent to a report from a resident from the 700 block of Caswell Street that sewer and water were backing up into his basement; discussed an issue with a resident from the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue who gave an employee some money to pick up items for her that were never delivered and offered her some alternative actions; stood by with a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy for a traffic stop at the intersection of North Main and Linden streets where an individual was found to have a warrant and was arrested by the deputy, and another stop at the intersection of Madison Avenue and West Blackhawk Drive; were asked to intervene in a quarrel between a man and woman who were having a dispute related to residency in the 700 block of West Sherman Avenue and they both were warned about the domestic abuse laws; offered advice to a woman about obtaining items from a former residence; documented information about a person seen at a business in the 200 block of South Water Street East; provided a ride home to a group home client who had wandered to a business in the 600 block of Highland Avenue that was closed; and were unable to confirm a report of “bangs” near Highland Avenue and Endl Boulevard.
12:35 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 47-year-old Fort Atkinson man in the 200 block of South Water Street East for failing to provide proof of insurance and nonregistration of vehicle.
12:48 a.m.: A 28-year-old Oconomowoc man was arrested at the intersection of North High and Wilcox streets for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. The man was processed and turned over to a sober person.
2:10 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 30-year-old Watertown woman in the first block of South Water Street East for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for driving the wrong way on a one-way street.
3:41 a.m.: A 41-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and Hackbarth Road for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for speed.
9:01 a.m.: A 46-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of South Main and West Rockwell Avenue for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for speeding.
11:33 a.m.: A 19-year-old Appleton woman was cited at the intersection of West Rockwell and Janesville avenues for speeding and a 19-year-old Fort Atkinson male passenger was given a 15-day correction notice for no front plate.
5:28 p.m.: A 33-year-old Jefferson woman was cited at the intersection of North Main and East Cramer streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for speeding.
