Saturday, Feb. 6
12:31 a.m.: Officers responded to Fort Memorial Hospital to assist staff at the emergency room with an out-of-control patient.
1:51 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the 500 block of Brighton Way.
7:31 a.m.: An officer removed a metal pipe from the road in the 1000 block of West Sherman Avenue.
7:32 a.m.: A 24-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Seventh Street for failing to provide proof of insurance. He was warned for speeding and nonregistration of vehicle.
8:16 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1600 block of Commonwealth Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:06 a.m.: A 29-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue.
9:52 a.m.: An officer spoke with a resident in the 800 block of Whitewater Avenue about their unshoveled sidewalk, and they agreed to get it shoveled today.
9:57 a.m.: A 20-year-old Beloit man was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license at the intersection of South Fourth Street West and Maple Street.
11:33 a.m.: An officer changed a flat tire for a 19-year-old Fort Atkinson woman at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and Commerce Parkway.
12:40 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 500 block of Brighton Way to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:45 p.m.: A 35-year-old Jefferson woman was cited at the intersection of East Sherman Avenue and Edward Street for failing to yield from a stop sign, resulting in a state-reportable accident involving an 83-year-old Fort Atkinson woman. One woman was transported by Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue to Fort Memorial Hospital and both vehicles were removed by Klement Towing.
1:43 p.m.: Digger’s Hotline was called for an emergency locate in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue.
1:48 p.m.: Someone reported that a motorist had run off the road at the intersection of Hackbarth Road and Janesville Avenue but an officer was unable to locate anything.
2:50 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1500 block of Commonwealth Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:25 p.m.: Officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the first block of South Water Street East. A 17-year-old Fort Atkinson male was taken into custody and transported to the Fort Atkinson Police Department where Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service picked him up and transported him to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:51 p.m.: A woman from the 1100 block of North High Street reported that her adult son had taken her iPad and was refusing to return it. Officers were busy on another call and Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to handle the incident.
4 p.m.: A resident from the 1100 block of Whitewater Avenue reported a sewer backup and the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works was called.
6:22 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the 200 block of South Water Street East.
6:56 p.m.: A resident from the 300 block of Shirley Street was warned for a child custody incident.
7:09 p.m.: Someone from the 500 block of North Main Street reported theft of a cell phone. The dispute was over who actually owned the phone and that was a civil matter. No police services were warranted.
9:15 p.m.: A Whitewater woman was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license in the 200 block of North Main Street.
10:13 p.m.: Officers were unable to confirm two reports of fireworks or gunshots near Whitewater Avenue and South Street after checking the area extensively.
10:25 p.m.: A man from Jefferson Street who reported feeling suicidal was transported to Fort Memorial Hospital at the request of a Jefferson County Human Services counselor who said she would take care of the case from there.
10:52 p.m.: Officers spoke with a man and woman in the 1100 block of North High Street when the woman reported that the man was threatening her. The officers determined that no threats were made and the man agreed to leave the house for the night.
11:05 p.m.: A woman from the 500 block of West Blackhawk Drive who requested help with her keys locked in her vehicle was told that officers all were busy at the time. She called back later and advised that a friend had helped her and she no longer required any assistance.
