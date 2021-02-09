Sunday, Feb. 7
Officers issued three traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in vehicle, responded to two 911 calls and one false alarm, performed one crime-prevention service and delivered seven warnings to residents for failing to clear sidewalks of snow.
10:15 a.m.: A 35-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Lexington Boulevard.
12:27 p.m.: A woman asked that an officer stand by in the 900 block of Caswell Street while she attempted to speak with her ex-boyfriend. No one was home at the residence and the officer suggested that she try communicating with him via email.
12:53 p.m.: A resident from the 400 block of North High Street reported being harassed.
2:39 p.m.: A 57-year-old Milton woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of West Hilltop Trail and Orchard Lane.
3:16 p.m.: A message was left for staff at the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works about the roads around Fort Atkinson High School needing to be salted because of ice buildup.
3:58 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 1100 block of North High Street and they were fine.
4:49 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident, along with other family members, in the 700 block of Jackson Street and they were fine.
6:09 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of South Water Street West to Fort Memorial Hospital.
6:32 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to a possible chimney fire in the 400 block of Monroe Street.
7:21 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the 500 block of Memorial Drive.
8:51 p.m.: An officer spoke with individuals in the first block of South Water Street West following a complaint about noise.
11:29 p.m.: A 32-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license at the intersection of South Third Street West and Maple Street. She was warned for obstructed license plates and failing to provide proof of insurance. The vehicle was parked and she waited for a ride.
11:58 p.m.: A 24-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license at the intersection of Roosevelt Street and Madison Avenue. He was warned for failing to provide proof of insurance, expired vehicle registration and failing to stop at stop sign.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.