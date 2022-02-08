Officers notified the Fort Atkinson Water Department staff of a reported water main break in the 600 block of West Cramer Street; admonished a person who reportedly was acting up in an apartment building in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue; successfully completed the monthly test for the Fort Fleet Watch program; referred a resident from the 400 block of Converse Street to Jefferson County Human Services following a request for a welfare check; were unable to locate an animal in the 400 block of Mechanic Street; and verified that a person in the 300 block of Garfield Street for whom a welfare check was requested was fine.
4:38 a.m.: A 53-year-old Janesville woman was cited in the 300 block of North Main Street for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
6:48 a.m.: A 32-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of North Main Street and Sherman Avenue for driving a vehicle without a driver’s license and a 30-year-old Helenville man was cited for driving too fast for conditions following a report of a two-car accident with no road blockage or injuries. The accident is state-reportable and Klement Towing removed one of the vehicles.
7:38 a.m.: A 30-year-old Watertown woman was cited at the intersection of North Main Street and Madison Avenue for driving too fast for conditions resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a 35-year-old Fort Atkinson woman.
11:44 a.m.: Officers arrested an intoxicated man when someone reported he had fallen in the parking lot in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue and requested a welfare check for him.
12:39 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the 1000 block of Monroe Street following a fall and their refusal to be transported to the hospital.
6:28 p.m.: A 48-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 1100 block of West Cramer Street on a Fort Atkinson Municipal Court warrant.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.