Monday, Feb. 7

Officers notified the Fort Atkinson Water Department staff of a reported water main break in the 600 block of West Cramer Street; admonished a person who reportedly was acting up in an apartment building in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue; successfully completed the monthly test for the Fort Fleet Watch program; referred a resident from the 400 block of Converse Street to Jefferson County Human Services following a request for a welfare check; were unable to locate an animal in the 400 block of Mechanic Street; and verified that a person in the 300 block of Garfield Street for whom a welfare check was requested was fine.

4:38 a.m.: A 53-year-old Janesville woman was cited in the 300 block of North Main Street for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.

6:48 a.m.: A 32-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of North Main Street and Sherman Avenue for driving a vehicle without a driver’s license and a 30-year-old Helenville man was cited for driving too fast for conditions following a report of a two-car accident with no road blockage or injuries. The accident is state-reportable and Klement Towing removed one of the vehicles.

7:38 a.m.: A 30-year-old Watertown woman was cited at the intersection of North Main Street and Madison Avenue for driving too fast for conditions resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a 35-year-old Fort Atkinson woman.

11:44 a.m.: Officers arrested an intoxicated man when someone reported he had fallen in the parking lot in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue and requested a welfare check for him.

12:39 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the 1000 block of Monroe Street following a fall and their refusal to be transported to the hospital.

6:28 p.m.: A 48-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 1100 block of West Cramer Street on a Fort Atkinson Municipal Court warrant.

