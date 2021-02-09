Monday, Feb. 8
Officers issued five traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in vehicle, responded to two 911 calls, participated in four community policing events, delivered warnings to three residents for failing to clear sidewalks of snow and handled one confidential incident related to a sexual assault at a school.
12:31 a.m.: An officer on patrol checked on a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of White Street and found a driver with a passenger having problems with their vehicle. The officer discovered that the driver’s license had been suspended, and she was advised to park her vehicle and have someone pick her up.
4:02 a.m.: An 18-year-old Jefferson man was cited at the intersection of South Main and South streets for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license. His vehicle was parked and he was given a ride to his place of employment.
4:12 a.m.: Someone reported hearing music coming from a business in the 1100 block of Whitewater Avenue that was closed. An officer checked but did not hear or see anyone or anything.
4:31 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1600 block of Commonwealth Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
6:54 a.m.: A 20-year-old Jefferson woman was cited at the intersection of North Third and North High streets for failing to yield right of way from a stop sign, resulting in a state-reportable accident involving an 18-year-old Fort Atkinson man. She was warned for failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change. Klement Towing was called to remove one of the vehicles.
7:41 a.m.: A 19-year-old Beloit woman was cited at the intersection of West Cramer Street and Banker Road for driving too fast for conditions, resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a 16-year-old Fort Atkinson girl who was warned for failing to provide proof of insurance. Both vehicles were removed by Butch’s Towing.
8:12 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 100 block of West Cramer Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:15 a.m.: A 16-year-old Fort Atkinson boy was cited at the intersection of Roosevelt Street and Madison Avenue for use of phone by probationary license holder. He was warned for speeding.
9:16 a.m.: A 39-year-old Whitewater woman was cited in the first block of East Rockwell Avenue for failing to provide proof of insurance. She was warned for speeding.
9:29 a.m.: An officer was asked to check on a resident in the first block of East Sherman Avenue who was being monitored via the use of a GPS tracker. The resident was having issues with the monitor and charging it. The information was passed along to the agency making the request and they took responsibility for following up.
9:56 a.m.: A woman from the 400 block of Raintree Drive reported that her carbon monoxide monitor was making a detection sound. She was not feeling ill and was connected to the Fort Atkinson Fire Department. Arrangements were made for a firefighter to check the unit.
11:24 a.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was notified of a water flow alarm in the 800 block of West Rockwell Avenue.
11:47 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1200 block of Shawnee Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:03 p.m.: A request for extra patrol in the first block of South Main Street for property being left near the building for someone to pick up was placed on the briefing board.
1:30 p.m.: A resident went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to drop off some items for proper disposal.
1:41 p.m.: A caller reported seeing a bicyclist on the Rock River and was concerned for their safety. The bicyclist was gone before an officer arrived and unable to be located.
1:45 p.m.: Someone called to express concerns about flags being flown in the 400 block of Madison Avenue. An officer checked and found no issues with the flags.
2:01 p.m.: A driver was issued a 15-day correction notice for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license, and warned for speeding at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Seventh Street.
3:39 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1300 block of Riverside Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
6:09 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue and the person was fine.
8:30 p.m.: A man called and reported that another person was being aggressive toward him at a business in the 200 block of South Main Street. An officer checked and spoke with management who reported that the man had been asked to leave. There were no further issues after he left.
9:49 p.m.: An officer stopped by the business in the 200 block of South Main Street as a follow up to the previous call.
9:54 p.m.: A parent from the 1200 block of Talcott Street requested assistance from an officer with removing some people from their home. The unwanted individuals were gone when an officer arrived but the parent’s child left with them as well and the parent wanted the child to be returned. Officers later located the child and returned the child to the parent.
11:03 p.m.: A 33-year-old man was arrested in the 200 block of South Main Street related to earlier incidents at the same address.
