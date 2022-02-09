Tuesday, Feb. 8

Officers documented information about the tunnel area of the walking bridge in the 200 block of South Water Street West being sprayed with paint, information about a person asking another person for money at Casey’s General Store in the 300 block of Whitewater Avenue, and information about a juvenile runaway who returned home later in the evening; warned a Jefferson man about having contact with a former partner after she complained about being harassed over the telephone by him; checked on the welfare of a student in the 100 block of Lumber Street and another one in the 700 block of Zaffke Street; spoke with a resident from the 300 block of Zida Street who reported finding a bag of dog feces on their porch, and a person who reportedly harassed a resident in the 1000 block of East Street and advised them that future contact/harassment would result in a citation; placed a request on the briefing board for extra patrol at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Lexington Boulevard for after-school traffic; advised the tenants of a residence in the 700 block of West Sherman Avenue about the domestic abuse and disorderly conduct laws following a complaint about a disturbance.

Also, will follow up on a complaint of a dog owner in the first block of South Water Street West not picking up their dog’s poop; provided technical support to a resident in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue who thought their phone had been hacked when they were having trouble using a new phone; went to pick up a child from the Dwight Foster Public Library whose parents had not shown up but they arrived about the same time as the officer; assisted the Dane County Sheriff’s Office with a check on an address in the 200 block of West Sherman Avenue; requested assistance from the Fort Atkinson Fire Department for a gas leak in the 1600 block of Montclair Place; were called too late to warn some juveniles causing a disturbance at McDonald’s and advised the staff to call for help sooner when they witnessed disturbances developing; and handled one confidential incident related to disorderly conduct at Fort Atkinson High School.

4:59 a.m.: A 25-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of South Fourth Street West and Janesville Avenue for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.

8:02 a.m.: A 34-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of Spry Avenue and Maple Street for unsafe backing, resulting in a state-reportable accident involving another vehicle.

8:44 a.m.: A 54-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of North Third and Jefferson streets for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for defective brake light.

8:49 a.m.: A 27-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of South Main Street and Spry Avenue for speeding.

