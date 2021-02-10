Tuesday, Feb. 9
Officers issued four traffic-related warnings, responded to two 911 calls and one alarm, participated in three community policing events, delivered five warnings to residents for failing to clear sidewalks of snow and handled one confidential incident.
1:03 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the first block of East Sherman Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
5:43 a.m.: A 39-year-old Sun Prairie man was cited at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and Klement Street for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, second offense.
6:335 a.m.: A man went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to speak with an officer about having a verbal argument with his wife. The officer called the man’s wife and confirmed that she was unharmed and the argument was a verbal confrontation only.
7:30 a.m.: Officers assisted a garbage truck get untangled from a wire that the truck had pulled down and was interfering with the flow of traffic in the 100 block of Robert Street.
8:41 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 61-year-old Beloit man for failing to provide insurance. He was warned for speeding and defective speedometer.
8:49 a.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department followed up on an automatic fire alarm in the 100 block of West Blackhawk Drive and wrote a report.
9:54 a.m.: A man who called for an officer to help get his keys from his locked vehicle in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue called back shortly thereafter to report that he had been able to retrieve his keys on his own.
9:57 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a person from the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:21 a.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department followed up on a report of the odor of something burning after a momentary power outage at a residence in the 700 block of Riverside Drive. The fire department wrote a report.
12 p.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue.
12:09 p.m.: Officers prepared a billing for services under the Chronic Nuisance Property ordinance for an apartment complex in the 200 block of South Water Street East.
12:46 p.m.: A 47-year-old North Carolina man was cited for speeding in the 300 block of Robert Street.
12:47 p.m.: The management of a property in the 1100 block of North High Street was issued an official warning for chronic nuisance complaints.
2:25 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 100 block of Jackson Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:08 p.m.: A 32-year-old Whitewater man was cited for driving too fast for conditions at the intersection of North High Street and East Blackhawk Drive, following a state-reportable accident with property damage. He was issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance.
4:28 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works was called out for icy roads.
6:52 p.m.: Someone reportedly was going from car to car in the parking lot in the 300 block of Washington Street asking for money but officers were unable to locate anyone and confirm the report.
7:18 p.m.: A vehicle repossession company informed the Fort Atkinson Police Department about a vehicle it was removing from the first block of East Sherman Avenue.
9:38 p.m.: Officers followed up on a request for a welfare check on a resident in the 1200 block of Commonwealth Drive. The resident was taken into protective custody and transported to a facility.
10:48 p.m.: An officer on the way to respond to a traffic complaint at the intersection of North Business 26 and North Rita Lane at the request of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was diverted to assist officers in the city. The vehicle involved in the first call was unable to be located.
