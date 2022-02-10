Officers helped the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office search for a vehicle in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue; left an Oops card for a house in the 1000 block of Maple Street whose garage door had been left open; advised the Fort Atkinson Electrical Department of a burned out green light at the intersection of Robert Street and Riverside Drive; turned a dog over to the Humane Society of Jefferson County after someone brought it to the Fort Atkinson Police Department; warned a couple in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue to leave each other alone and act like adults when they each complained about being harassed by the other person, and another couple in the 1000 block of East Street who each were complaining about being harassed, and warned them that future complaints would result in citations.
Also, spoke with a father from the 300 block of Lincoln Street about locating his daughter; placed on the briefing board a request for extra patrol at the intersection of West Rockwell Avenue and South Main Street for school traffic; reunited a child with the parents when they were unable to be found at the after school program they normally attend in the 100 block of North Main Street; and prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter for unshoveled snow/ice in the 900 block of Erick Street.
12:48 a.m.: A 29-year-old Whitewater woman was cited in the W5800 block of County Highway M for speeding.
2:58 a.m.: A 34-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of South Fourth Street West and Grant Street for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license.
10:30 a.m.: A 65-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of South Main Street and Krause Avenue for speeding.
3:24 p.m.: Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue Ambulance Service, the Fort Atkinson Fire Department and Jefferson Emergency Medical Services responded to help a woman from the 500 block of West Blackhawk Drive and transport her to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:15 p.m.: No citations were issued when an ambulance struck the bay door at the Fort Memorial Hospital emergency room. The accident is state-reportable.
7:57 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 19-year-old Milwaukee man for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for defective headlight.
