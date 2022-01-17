Officers documented information about missing medication from an apartment in the 600 block of Reena Avenue; were unable to locate a man who reportedly made inappropriate comments to a young girl in the 200 block of North Main Street and officers will continue to follow up; spoke with the owner of a vehicle following a report that their vehicle had been left idling for a three-hour period while it was parked in the street near Reena Avenue and Commonwealth Drive; and stood by with a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy on a traffic stop at the intersection of West Sherman Avenue and Mechanic Street, and the owner of another vehicle that was disabled at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and State Highway 26 until a tow truck arrived.
12:36 a.m.: A 16-year-old boy was cited in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue for violating graduated driver’s license restrictions and warned for curfew. Three other youths were cited for curfew and they all were escorted to their parents.
12:23 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service and the Fort Atkinson Fire Department responded to a home in the 300 block of Craig Street for a carbon monoxide leak.
3:43 p.m.: Citations are pending for a nonreportable accident involving two Fort Atkinson drivers — a 45-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man — in the 600 block of Lexington Boulevard.
7:52 p.m.: A 27-year-old man was cited in the 300 block of South Third Street West for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license. A passenger took over driving.
8:14 p.m.: A 33-year-old man was cited at the intersection of Madison and Reena avenues for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and issued a 15-day correction for failing to provide proof of insurance.
11:15 p.m.: A 33-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 100 block of Monroe Street for domestic abuse/disorderly conduct following a call from his wife about a domestic incident with her husband.
11:35 p.m.: A 29-year-old woman was cited at the intersection of Klement Street and Industrial Drive for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for speeding.
