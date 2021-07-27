Tuesday, July 20
Officers issued six traffic-related warnings; responded to one alarm; participated in one community policing event; transported a man to his home after he knocked on someone’s door and reported that he was lost and stranded; verified that a suspicious vehicle in the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue was secured and legally parked; helped a driver push their car to a safe parking place in the 500 block of Janesville Avenue, then gave them a ride to get gas after the vehicle ran out of fuel; prepared four nuisance abatement complaint letters; received information about a possible planned fight at Fort Atkinson High School but everything was fine when an officer checked; were unable to locate a dog reportedly running at large, or people in a canoe who looked like they were having trouble and it was getting dark; chalked the tires on a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch; removed a large branch from the road; checked on a disabled vehicle but the driver was able to get it out of the way of traffic, and another vehicle that met a vehicle description for an amber alert; documented information about a possible scam telephone call and information about a poorly driven vehicle; and handled one confidential incident related to an undisclosed cause.
12:14 a.m.: Officers, Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue, and Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service responded to assist a woman from the 400 block of Wilcox Street.
1:21 a.m.: A 41-year-old Fort Atkinson man from the 1200 block of Talcott Street was arrested on a warrant through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. He was transported by a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputy to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
1:33 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1200 block of Industrial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:39 a.m.: A resident from the 300 block of Jones Avenue signed a no consent form for a theft from their residence. This incident appears to be related to several other cases of suspicious activities and thefts.
11:47 a.m.: A resident from the 100 block of West Milwaukee Avenue reported that his vehicle had been rifled through during the night when he discovered an owner’s manual from another vehicle that did not belong to him. An officer checked with the owner of the owner’s manual and learned that their vehicle had been vandalized as well. This incident appears to be related to the same cases in the previous case.
12:05 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a reportedly suspicious man who presented himself as a Spectrum employee to a resident from the 200 block of Heritage Drive. The resident refused entry to the man as he did not arrive in a Spectrum vehicle and was not wearing any identifying clothing.
1:44 p.m.: A 17-year-old Jefferson male was cited for speeding at the intersection of County Highway K and North High Street.
7:37 p.m.: A 36-year-old Milton woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of North High Street and County Highway K and issued a 15-day correction notice for expired vehicle registration.
10:45 p.m.: A 61-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested and cited in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue following two separate noise disturbance complaints. After the second complaint, he was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail on a probation hold.
11:21 p.m.: A 35-year-old Watertown man was cited at the intersection of James Place and Janesville Avenue for deviating from lane of traffic and warned for borderline speed limit violation.
11:31 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 200 block of South Water Street East to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:41 p.m.: A 33-year-old Janesville man will be mailed a citation for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and a 15-day correction notice for nonregistration of vehicle following an incident in the first block of South Third Street East.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.