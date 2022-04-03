Thursday, March 31
Officers referred a complaint to the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works about the intersection of Jackson and Barrie Streets being three-quarters under water and that it has been this way for the last couple of rainfalls according to a caller; advised the owner of a reportedly suspicious vehicle parked near a school not to drive because they did not have a driver’s license and explained to the school why the car might be parked there for a while; transferred a caller reporting a domestic abuse incident occurring in Stephenson County, Illinois to the correct local authority; followed up on a call from a woman from the 1200 block of Talcott Street who reported that her cell phone was stolen from a Kwik Trip in Waukesha yesterday, and she used an app to locate it and found it pinging from a residence in Fort Atkinson; checked on a report of a person thought to have a no trespass order from a residence in the first block of Spry Avenue but the person answering the door said no one was there and closed the door in the officers’ faces.
Also, officers explained how to fill out a driver self-report form through the Wisconsin Department of Transportation website to a driver who had been involved in an accident with no injuries at the intersection of North Main Street and East Sherman Avenue, but the driver had changed his mind about wanting an official report; documented information about a vehicle repossession from the 400 block of Washington Street, and a state-reportable, hit-and-run accident at Fort Memorial Hospital; learned that a report of a possibly intoxicated driver in the 200 block of South Main Street was that of a driver allowing a passenger to drive; accompanied the Fort Atkinson Fire Department for a report of an odor of natural gas in the 800 block of Madison Avenue; recorded a new request to dismiss an old request for a person who had been banned from a property in the first block of Spry Avenue; and advised Jefferson County Human Services of a person/client who voluntarily went to Fort Memorial Hospital for help following a request for a welfare check.
9:17 a.m.: Someone providing care for a person from the 700 block of Oak Street who had fallen but was refusing ambulance services called for advice. She called back after speaking with the daughter of the injured person and the daughter was on her way. There was no need for an ambulance to be dispatched.
11:51 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and South High Street for failing to provide proof of insurance and to display current vehicle registration.
