Officers asked a resident from the 500 block of South Main Street to remove their vehicle from their neighbor’s driveway; placed a request on the briefing board for extra patrol in the 200 block of South Water Street East for cars being parked longer than the 48-hour limit and in the 500 block of Grove Street for someone suspected of going through a shed; were unable to locate a vehicle that reportedly was being driven recklessly; notified the Fort Atkinson Water Department of a water valve cover in the 500 block of North Fourth Street that possibly was broken.
Also, warned a man in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue for noise violation; received a report of a runaway juvenile who returned on their own to their home; checked on a report of a disabled vehicle in the first block of Madison Avenue where the vehicle had run out of gas, and a residence in the 1200 block of Elsie Street following suspicious activity; documented information about items missing or misplaced from an apartment in the 900 block of South Main Street; and handled one confidential incident related to a disorderly conduct incident.
7:37 a.m.: An 18-year-old Fort Atkinson male was cited at Fort Memorial Hospital for underage alcohol after causing a disturbance at the emergency room.
7:51 a.m.: A 16-year-old Fort Atkinson girl was cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Lexington Boulevard for failing to keep vehicle under control, resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a 37-year-old Fort Atkinson man. Klement Towing removed one of the vehicles.
11:19 a.m.: A 42-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 300 block of Madison Avenue for trespassing and retail theft. He was released after being booked.
1:54 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 43-year-old Cambridge man at the intersection of Jackson and Janette streets for nonregistration of vehicle and warned for failing to stop at stop sign.
11:51 p.m.: A 29-year-old man was cited in the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and warned for failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of a change of address.
