Thursday, May 5

Officers responded to a carbon monoxide alarm in the 100 block of East Sherman Avenue, along with the Fort Atkinson Fire Department; were unable to locate three individuals for a warrant service and a vehicle that had been driven recklessly in the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction but moved into the city’s jurisdiction from Whitewater and Highland avenues, or a 49-year-old Fort Atkinson man in the 700 block of Oak Street related to a sex offender ordinance violation but will continue to look for him; followed up with 26 residents for failing to obtain a 2022 animal license; received a call from Fort Memorial Hospital to complete quarantine paperwork for a patient who had been bitten by a dog.

Also, warned a resident in the 600 block of Maple Street for a loud noise; spoke with youths who were arguing at Jones Park; checked on a disabled vehicle in the 400 block of Janesville Avenue where the owner was waiting for a tow truck to remove it; wrote a report for a harassment complaint from a resident in the 200 block of Madison Avenue; posted a request for extra patrol for individuals thought to be sleeping in their vehicles while parked in the garage in the 200 block of South Water Street East; called a Probation and Parole officer for a 58-year-old man who was intoxicated and went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department for help; and arranged to pick up a juvenile in a home in the 1000 block of Adrian Boulevard when the person who lived there did not know the youth.

5:53 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice for driving a vehicle with a suspended vehicle registration was issued to a 28-year-old Fort Atkinson woman.

7:34 a.m.: A 17-year-old Fort Atkinson male was cited for speeding in the 900 block of Banker Road.

9:53 a.m.: A 28-year-old Beaver Dam man was cited in the 1100 block Whitewater Avenue for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and warned for disorderly conduct, illegal exhaust, nonregistration of vehicle and defective brakes. A 22-year-old Fort Atkinson woman, who was a passenger, was transported to the Fort Atkinson Police Department and charged with disorderly conduct/resisting. She was released on her own after being booked.

3:25 p.m.: A 33-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding at the intersection of South Main Street and East Hilltop Trail, and warned for driving without a valid driver’s license on person.

8:46 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice for driving with an expired driver’s license was issued to a driver at the intersection of South Main Street and Whitewater Avenue.

