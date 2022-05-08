Friday, May 6

Officers documented information about a vehicle repossession from the 1000 block of South Main Street and a disorderly conduct incident in the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard; turned over a traffic stop at the intersection of West Hilltop Trail and Janesville Avenue to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office after requesting assistance from their K-9 unit and no report was written; dispatched one ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital and two ambulances for assistance at residents’ homes.

Also, officers reunited a student and parent after the parent spoke with an officer about his child having left Fort Atkinson High School without permission; checked on some youths in the park at Endl Boulevard and Erick Street who were fine; and removed a 56-year-old woman from the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue, and escorted her and her belongings to a cab.

5:24 a.m.: A 24-year-old Milwaukee woman was cited at the intersection of North High Street and County Highway K for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license, and warned for speeding.

6:56 a.m.: Someone was cited for possession of marijuana at Fort Atkinson High School in the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard.

8:16 a.m.: A 27-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of North High Street and Woodland Drive.

11:41 a.m.: A 33-year-old Whitewater man was cited for failing to stop at stop sign in the 1700 block of Janesville Avenue.

12:30 p.m.: A 63-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Robert Street for violating a red traffic light, resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a 64-year-old Fort Atkinson man.

4:20 p.m.: A 23-year-old Milton woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and Park Street.

7:32 p.m.: A 30-year-old Jefferson man was cited for disorderly conduct with a vehicle at the intersection of Robert Street and Madison Avenue.

8:01 p.m.: A 27-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a motorcycle without a driver’s license at the intersection of West Milwaukee Avenue and Grant Street.

9:23 p.m.: A 20-year-old Jefferson man was arrested at the intersection of Robert and Barrie streets following a traffic stop, and was cited for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He was warned for operating a vehicle left of center and failing to carry proof of insurance.

9:59 p.m.: Three males on motorcycles were stopped by an officer at the intersection of Reena and Madison avenues. A 26-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for unreasonable and imprudent speed. A 26-year-old Stoughton man was cited for unreasonable and imprudent speed, and operating a vehicle without a valid license. A 31-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for unreasonable and imprudent speed, and operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.

11:32 p.m.: A 38-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Cloute Street for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, and warned for improperly fastened license plate.

11:47 p.m.: A 29-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 100 block of South Third Street East for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license. The vehicle was legally parked.

Load comments